Oak Island Town Council tentatively approved an $18.07-million general fund budget during their May 9 meeting which would include a property tax rate of 16-cents per $100 taxable value. If approved, the rate would go into effect for fiscal 2024 which begins July 1.
The proposal is less than what council discussed April 28, which was to lower the current base tax rate from 23-cents to 15-cents but maintain the sand tax at 5-cents, for a total of 20-cents. The change in rates is prompted by increasing property values.
Also, the April draft budget did not reduce the five-cent sand tax to a rate reflective of increased values. The new budget plan takes increased values into account, leading to a sand tax of 3-cents instead of 5-cents.
A penny on the ad valorem tax rate in Oak Island raises about $656,000.
Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at town hall. Council is expected to act on a final budget at its at June 20 meeting, changed from June 13.
The applicant for a proposed mini-golf course off SE 58th Street asked for more time to refine plans. Another public hearing on possible building height changes was continued until June 20.
In other business, council learned:
The Beach Management Plan, which involves commitment to maintaining parts of the shore, goes to the Coastal Resources Commission in June. It’s likely to be referred to a science committee and not acted upon in the near future. The plan allows construction closer to the ocean under specific conditions.
Enforcement of alcohol laws will be part of a contract with Oak Island Police Department, updating a pact from the 1980s.
Council asked for more information but was not receptive to the idea of allowing gasoline-powered vehicles on the beach that serve as mobility assistance devices, as opposed to golf carts or state-licensed low-speed vehicles.