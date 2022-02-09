Oak Island Town Council agreed during its February 8 meeting to extend vested rights to a major stalled development, add conditional zoning to construction rules and pay a $1.8-million contract with an engineering firm to continue looking for ways to add sand to the beach.
Drapac Capital Partners, based in Atlanta, asked for a second extension of vested rights for a 162-acre mixed-use development off N.C. 211, located just east of Greenwood Pet Camp and near the Midway Commons strip mall. The project, which could include up to 710 residential units, offices and commercial space, was first approved in November 2015.
The land is currently zoned C-LD (commercial low density). An engineer for the developers said the team needed more time to refine plans and seek permits.
“We’re creating a whole new town,” said Council Member Charlie Blalock. “We need to plan ahead.” Blalock added that Leland had been “run over” by rapid growth.
Council Member John Bach used the issue to reiterate his belief that the town needs to employ an economic development director or staff member because planned mainland developments, such as the Drapac development, have the potential to fundamentally alter the character of Oak Island.
Council, in the majority, agreed to pay a $1.8-million contract with Moffatt & Nichol for the next phase of shoreline protection. The work will include field studies of sand sources, including Frying Pan Shoals, Lockwood Folly, offshore dredge sediment disposal areas and upland sites. It will also create an environmental impact statement for beach work and a possible terminal groin at the island’s west end.
The next meeting on sand issues will be February 21 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. Council will receive public comments at that session.
UDO change
Planner Wes MacLeod called conditional zoning an “additional tool for future development.”
Conditional zoning would apply only to tracts of at least 25 acres located on the mainland. Essentially, council could negotiate the details of the development with owners and that agreement would become a contract.
“It gives you control,” said Town Attorney Brian Edes. Council approved the amendment, which was recommended by the Planning Board.
Other business
n Council agreed to ask staff to devise a policy for use and set-up fees for nonprofit, senior and other service groups at town facilities.
The Oak Island Beach Quilters asked for a waiver of the usual $15 table and chair set-up fee at the Recreation Center. Members pointed out that they spent almost $1,000 to create a Christmas tree skirt for the town and donated 140 quilts, plus other items, to veterans and needy seniors. Council will revisit the matter in March.
n Public Works Director Scott Thornall reported, in part, that staff is working on the SE 27th Street beach walkover and the floating dock at Bluewater Point Marina. He said that since July crews had laid down 1,500 tons of stone on roads, parking areas and rights of way, along with 275 tons of asphalt to patch holes and other road problems.
