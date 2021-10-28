The following vessels are scheduled to pass through the harbor during the coming week en route to the State Port in Wilmington. The schedule is updated at deadline, but remains subject to change. Import and export information not listed unless specified.
October 28
Galani, 580 feet, general cargo.
HSL Sheffield, 688 feet, container cargo.
Galen, 186 feet, container cargo.
October 29
Independent Quest, 721 feet, container cargo.
November 2
Pegasus J, 458 feet, container cargo.
November 3
Pegasus J, 458 feet, container cargo.
Ocean Explorer, 343 feet, passenger cruise.
Santa Linea, 1104 feet, container cargo.
Galen, 186 feet, container cargo.
November 4
Ocean Explorer, 343 feet, passenger cruise.
Santa Linea, 1104 feet, container cargo.
Galen, 186 feet, container cargo.
Maersk Niamey, 688 feet, container cargo.
San Alberto, 610 feet, container cargo.
One Wren, 1194 feet, container cargo.