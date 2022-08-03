An unusual power outage on Saturday afternoon resulted in many downtown businesses closing early as searing temperatures neared triple digits.
The Southport Police Department posted to its 9,300 followers on social media that the outage, which started at 3:12 p.m. and lasted for an hour and five minutes, was the result of “ a tree down on power lines on 9th Street.” According to Brookes Versaggi with Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC), the cause of the outage actually occurred much earlier.
Versaggi said BEMC engineers determined a lightning strike sometime early Saturday morning led to a “delayed equipment failure,” that eventually contributed to the downtown power outage.
“It was an equipment failure from a lightning strike,” Versaggi said. “Sometimes lightning will hit a part and because of that it’s almost like a delayed reaction. Our engineers took a look at it and said it had all the classic signs of it. It was definitely due to an equipment failure.
“What happens is lightning will strike a part and it doesn’t instantly go out, but there is enough damage that there’s a delayed failure because of it,” continued Versaggi. “It takes a few hours before the power goes completely out.”
Shops and restaurants along Moore Street locked up early Saturday after the power went out, posting signs on doors stating they were closed for the rest of the day. For Boos & Roo's, the outage occurred shortly before closing time so the decision to leave early wasn’t very difficult.
“Everybody just closed,” said Debbie Braswell, who was working at Boo & Roo's at the time of the outage. “It was hot and we didn’t know when the power was coming back on. It was something that couldn’t be helped and it didn’t take long for our building to warm up. It was at the end of our day anyway. People in the store just left because we couldn’t do anything with the cash register.”
When the power went out, the temperature was over 94-degrees outdoors. When it came back on after 4 p.m. it had lowered to 93.4.
Restaurants felt greatest impact
Restaurants felt much more of a financial impact. Moore Street Oyster Bar made the decision to close early as temperatures inside the restaurant steadily rose with each passing minute.
“The power went out and we just tried to get out the (food) tickets we already had in,” said Rachel Southern, manager of the Moore Street Oyster Bar, the sister restaurant of Oliver’s on the Cape Fear which also closed for the rest of the day.
“We told people waiting that we weren’t taking any new customers until the power came back on,” Southern said. “An hour or so went by and we just made the decision to shut down. The power did come back on but it already was 90-degrees in here, and nobody would’ve been comfortable. We just decided to start fresh the next day.
“On a Saturday night we usually have a wait until around 11 so it would’ve been a busy night for sure.”
Next door, Blue Cow Grille also decided to shutter prematurely on what is typically a busy weekend night. With no definitive time for when power would be restored, owner Sheila Barbee said sending employees home was the only logical choice.
“It was so hot and smokey in here, and we were told there wouldn’t be power until 6 o’clock,” said Barbee. “I couldn’t have my employees just standing around in the back. The girls missed tips and my cooks didn’t get their hours.”
Barbie said Saturday wasn’t the first time power disrupted her business. About a month ago. Barbee said the power kept going on and off before finally she decided to close early.
“When I close, I lose money,” said Barbee. “That’s just stress on top of having to make the decision to close and telling people why we’re closing.
“It is what it is and I know I’m not going to get money back from them. I just keep on going.”