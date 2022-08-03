Power outage

Downtown restaurants took the biggest hit Saturday during an unusal power outage blamed on a delayed equipment failure from an earlier lightning strike.

 

An unusual power outage on Saturday afternoon resulted in many downtown businesses closing early as searing temperatures neared triple digits.

The Southport Police Department posted to its 9,300 followers on social media that the outage, which started at 3:12 p.m. and lasted for an hour and five minutes, was the result of “ a tree down on power lines on 9th Street.” According to Brookes Versaggi with Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC), the cause of the outage actually occurred much earlier.