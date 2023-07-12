Bartlomiej Kamil Wanczyk was honored for being named BSL 2023 Police Officer of the Year by the Southport Rotary Club. See video at www.stateportpilot.com of BSL police Chief Kevin Smith honoring BSL police officers. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Bartlomiej Kamil Wanczyk, Megan Elizabeth Wells and Shane Lee Benfield received certificates from the N.C. Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Windy Layne Hager was honored for completing 120 hours of the Leadership Certificate Program. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Robert Tursi was honored for being named the BSL Officer of the Quarter. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Boiling Spring Lakes City Manager Gordon Hargrove told city officials that the dams reconstruction project began July 5 during the BSL Board of Commissioners meeting held the same day at city hall.
The project will repair four dams that Hurricane Florence destroyed in September 2018. The estimated total cost of the project is $53,785,614 and is scheduled to be competed in 30 months.
The contractor Sequoia Services, Greensboro, has delivered equipment to the site.
Chief honors officers
Boiling Spring Lakes police Chief Kevin Smith recognized five officers for recent accomplishments.
Bartlomiej Kamil Wanczyk was honored for being named BSL Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Southport Rotary Club.
Wanczyk, Megan Elizabeth Wells and Shane Lee Benfield received certificates from the N.C. Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. The stated mission is “to assure that all of the state’s criminal justice officers are both competent and ethical in the conduct of their duties.”
Windy Layne Hager was honored for completing 120 hours of the N.C. Justice Academy Leadership Institute. The total program is 400 hours with the goal of leadership excellence.
Robert Tursi was honored for being named BSL Officer of the Quarter. See video at stateportpilot.com of Smith honoring BSL police officers.
Hollingsworth honored
BSL Mayor Jeff Winecoff noted that Ann Hollingsworth received the 2022-23 Ambassador of the Year award from the Southport/Oak Island Chamber of Commerce.
Fifty Lakes Drive
On June 20, Assistant Division Traffic Engineer Allen Hancock emailed information from the crash analysis that was conducted at Fifty Lakes Drive and Highway N.C. 87 over the past 10 years. “As a result,” the staff report stated, “a signalized intersection is not recommended but the addition of a turn lane continues to be supported by NCDOT to improve the overall flow of traffic through the intersection. NCDOT will still pursue the project of adding a turning lane, but a decision may still be a couple of months away and is dependent on available funding.”
Briefs
• The board reappointed Kathy Curtis to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board for a three-year term ending July 7, 2026.
• The board reappointed Staci Wood to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board for a three-year term ending July 30, 2026.
• The board reappointed Karen Hartigan to the Special Events Committee for a three-year term ending July 7, 2026.
• The next regular board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in city hall.
• The Mayor’s Cup golf tournament is planned for Saturday, Aug. 12.
• The rescheduled Founders Day Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26.