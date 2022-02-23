Hundreds of ships have sunk off the coast of North Carolina, and the world’s largest concentration of historically significant shipwrecks is the Cape Fear, according to the N.C. Office of Archeology. There are 21 known sunken vessels, mostly Civil War ships and a British bark.
Another can now be added after a January Nor’easter storm revealed a 12-by-60-foot skeleton of a ship on Bald Head Island’s South Beach. The remnants include wooden ribs and dozens of rusted iron pieces.
It’s unknown whether the shipwreck is historically significant or just a boat that sank and washed ashore. State archeologists have come and taken measurements and samples to unravel the mystery.
The question of when
“There are just so many wrecks that there’s no telling,” said Jim McKee, site manager at Fort Anderson/Brunswick Town State Historic Site.
Maritime history expert Kevin P. Duffus said the dimensions of the ship appeared to be larger than a standard fishing boat. He said that one problem with identification is that shipwrecks can be moved by strong storms and transported miles from where they sank.
“That’s a fairly large artifact,” Duffus said. “If I were doing the analysis, I would take into account the iron fasteners and wooden timber, suggesting a late 19-century vessel, most likely a large schooner. Its location suggests that it was a Frying Pan Shoals shipwreck that relocated to the point. When? That is an important question. The 1883 Cape Fear Life Saving Station, which was operational until 1913, was just 500 yards north of the point.”
Duffus said he was unaware of any records from the old station indicating a shipwreck there, although it’s possible there was an unrecorded shipwreck.
“The timbers could have floated there from East Beach, perhaps the schooner Three Sisters, but that possibility is less likely,” he said.
What to do next
Moving the remains without placing them in a climate-controlled facility with a constant mist-bath would be the worst thing possible if they are of historical significance, Duffus said.
“What will happen to the artifact from this point is unknown,” said Carin Faulkner, spokeswoman for the village. “The village has long supported efforts to protect historic artifacts that are found on Bald Head Island to perpetuate its cultural heritage. If it can be removed, the village will be required to apply for a permit from the state…”
Village officials have posted signs to keep beach-goers away from the remains but there are issues: the wreck is in the swash zone, where people use the beach; and the Shoals Club has requested permission from the state for a sand push, a village spokeswoman said, which would move a limited amount of sand from the low tide area toward the club in an effort to stem erosion.