The two bids Boiling Spring Lakes received last Friday for the dam reconstruction project were less than $50 million, which is within the amount of money the city has secured for the project.
Thalle Construction Co., Hillsborough, submitted a bid of $49,215,342.
Sequoia Services, Greensboro, submitted a bid of $46,430,434.20.
Michael Hanson, project manager for McGill Associates, conducted the bid opening in BSL City Hall. Hanson said the engineer’s estimate was “essentially $51 million.”
“Where we go from here, we will take these bids and review them in detail for conformance with the proper documents and all the bid-submittal requirements,” said Hanson. “We will, along with our project partner Schnabel, issue a recommendation to the city.”
Hanson said it takes about two weeks to conduct the review and that the recommendation would be made in mid-April. The BSL Board of Commissioners, which is scheduled to meet May 2, also has the discretion to meet before then to consider awarding the bid.
In September 2018, Hurricane Florence destroyed four city-owned dams. According to the latest information from the BSL city manager, the city has secured county, state and federal funding of $49,556,962 from the following four sources: Federal Emergency Management Agency - $17,656,962; N.C. Legislature - $14 million; Brunswick County (over four years) - $3 million; and Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot grant - $14.9 million.
The city also has the authority to issue up to $20 million in general obligation bonds. No bonds have been issued. A staff report for the Oct. 4, 2022 Board of Commissioners’ meeting stated, “The city does not anticipate, at this time, having to borrow the maximum amount of $20 million. The Local Government Commission will allow the city to only borrow what it can demonstrate is needed. The LGC will not allow us, nor does the city want, to borrow more than is necessary. It is anticipated that amount may be approximately $5 million. Please keep in mind, taxes would only increase IF we borrow funds, and the amount of funds we actually borrow would determine the amount of any tax increase.”