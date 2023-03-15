Southport Police Chief Todd Coring (far left) and Maj. Tony Burke (far right) recognized Det. Sgt. Matthew Burgess, Officer Kayce Burris, Officer Marc Coy, Det. Riley Ransom, Sgt. Thomas Moore, and Officer McGill Howard at the Southport Board of Aldermen’s March 9 meeting.
Southport Chief of Police Todd Coring recognized members of his department at the March 9 Board of Aldermen meeting for helping de-escalate a potentially dangerous and deadly situation last December.
Coring awarded Southport Police Department (SPD) commendations to Sgt. Thomas Moore, Det. Sgt. Matthew Burgess, Det. Riley Ransom, Officer Kayce Burris, Officer McGill Howard and Officer Marc Coy in connection to a Dec. 29, 2022, incident involving an armed subject.
“The men and women of our police department do a great job for our citizens,” said Coring. “That’s always our objective: to protect and to serve, and come home at the end of the evening.”
SPD received a call at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, of a subject armed with a weapon. Coring said the individual was planning to do harm at a Southport business establishment.
“We never say anything is ‘random’ or ‘routine’ in law enforcement,” said Coring. “Everything could be dangerous just lurking around the corner.”
Officers deployed to the scene in an attempt to locate the subject before that person arrived at their intended destination. Police branched out and canvassed the area before eventually locating the person.
“Sgt. Moore was able to encounter the subject and peacefully bring some resolve to the situation,” Coring said. “No one was injured. Everything was handled properly.
“This is when, as a chief, I’m proud because operational readiness and training really kicks in. A lot of people think that this is ‘sweet little Southport,’ and we don’t have crime. This is a testament to the fact that we do.”
The commendation recognized those involved for their “dedication and continuing excellence in serving and protecting,” and that their actions reflected greatly on themselves, SPD and the city.
“We all sleep easier at night knowing you and your police department are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem told Coring following the recognition.