Southport police officers honored

Southport Police Chief Todd Coring (far left) and Maj. Tony Burke (far right) recognized Det. Sgt. Matthew Burgess, Officer Kayce Burris, Officer Marc Coy, Det. Riley Ransom, Sgt. Thomas Moore, and Officer McGill Howard at the Southport Board of Aldermen’s March 9 meeting.

 

Southport Chief of Police Todd Coring recognized members of his department at the March 9 Board of Aldermen meeting for helping de-escalate a potentially dangerous and deadly situation last December.

Coring awarded Southport Police Department (SPD) commendations to Sgt. Thomas Moore, Det. Sgt. Matthew Burgess, Det. Riley Ransom, Officer Kayce Burris, Officer McGill Howard and Officer Marc Coy in connection to a Dec. 29, 2022, incident involving an armed subject. 

Recommended for you