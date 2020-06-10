Brunswick County has counted 167 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, a jump of 71 cases since the start of the month.
Three of the new cases were found at the congregate living facility Autumn Care of Shallotte. Those infected include two employees and one resident who is isolating in their room and is asymptomatic. According to a county release on June 4, all residents at the facility are being tested for the virus.
The county death toll remains at five and includes three residents and two non-residents who passed away while quarantining in the area. The most recent death due to COVID-19 occurred June 1; until then, no one had succumbed to the virus in the county for over a month.
According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the number of COVID-19 cases in ZIP code 28461 grew from 16 to 21 from June 2 to June 9. In ZIP code 28422, there was an increase from 11 to 17, and cases in ZIP code 28465 rose from eight to 11 in those seven days. (The state had only included 156 of the county’s cases in its data as of June 9.)
On Tuesday, 67 people were quarantined with the virus at 47 different households across the county and one patient was in the hospital for the virus. At least 96 of the residents who have tested positive are recovered.
Since the start of the month, the county has administered at least 550 tests. Forty people were awaiting their results on June 9.
More than 37,160 North Carolinians have tested positive so far and of those, at least 23,653 are estimated to be recovered.
North Carolina’s death toll surpassed 1,000 on Monday. On June 5, the state also reported its first pediatric death associated with COVID-19. The child was in the central part of the state and died June 1, according to the NCDHHS news release.
Secretary of NCDHHS Mandy Cohen said Monday the key metrics the state is tracking are “moving in the wrong direction.”
On Saturday, June 6, North Carolina saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases with 1,370 cases reported in one day. Plus, the percent of tests that are coming back positive is now among the highest in the nation, Cohen said Monday.
At least 774 COVID-19 patients were in North Carolina hospitals on Tuesday, marking the highest day of hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic started.
The state will remain in Phase 2 until June 26, although the governor’s executive order could be extended or modified, depending on how the trends continue. To control the spread of the virus, NCDHHS is asking that people follow the “three W’s” when outside their homes: Wear a face covering, wait six feet apart from others, and wash your hands often.
State officials are also advising anyone who has been in any type of crowd, such as a protest, to receive a test for COVID-19.
“We want people going out and getting tested and particularly if you have been out in a crowd,” said Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday. “And we’ve really broadened the guidelines for being able to go and get tested.”
Cooper said Tuesday he was planning to get tested after briefly greeting protesters outside the executive mansion, despite having no symptoms.
A list of testing locations is available on http://ncdhhs.gov/testingplace. There are seven sites in Brunswick County.
As of Tuesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 1,956,421 cases and 110,925 deaths across the U.S.
Summer meals program
The Brunswick Family Assistance (BFA) summer food program has begun. Its goal is to make certain Brunswick County children have breakfast and lunch seven days a week for the three months they are out of school.
Parents can visit once a week during the summer break to pick up food for each child in the home.
The BFA Shallotte office is at 4600-10 Main Street (910-754-4766) and the BFA Leland office is located at 324-1 Village Road (910-408-1700).
This summer, Matthew’s Ministry will partner with BFA and send backpack food there for families the ministry serves.
Fellowship Food Pantry
The Southport-Oak Island Interchurch food pantry, located at 249 West Boiling Spring Road in Boiling Spring Lakes. serves residents of Winnabow, Boiling Spring Lakes, Southport, Oak Island and Sunset Harbor. Its hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. No appointments are necessary and participants need to provide identification. Individual and families are eligible to receive food every 14 days. Call 910-845-2320 during the hours stated above for details, or visit www.soiicf.org.
Pick up meals at high schools
Brunswick County Schools (BCS) Child Nutrition Department will continue to offer meals to all students through August 4. All three high schools offer breakfast and lunch pickup. BCS Child Nutrition Department will serve from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and will include meals for Fridays and Mondays in the pickup on Thursdays. Parents and guardians need to tell staff on site how many student meals they need that day.