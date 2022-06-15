The Southport Board of Aldermen approved the city’s new 2022-23 fiscal budget at its June 9 monthly meeting.
Aldermen voted 4-2 to adopt the $30.5 million total budget as presented by city staff, which includes a general fund total operating budget of $10.6 million and represents a 15% increase over the previous fiscal year. The proposal also features a 10-cent ad valorem tax hike, the first rate increase in Southport in five years.
The right personnel
“This will increase our support for employee compensation and the addition of much-needed staff to promote organizational efficiency,” City Manager Gordon Hargrove said. “This budget reinforces our commitment to fiscal stewardship, operational efficiency, infrastructure improvements and recruitment of key positions while maintaining current programming and services.”
As part of the new budget city employees will receive a full 8% cost-of-living increase, with the chance to earn an additional 2.5% merit-based raise. The budget provides Southport Fire Department EMS services with more than $250,000 in support, covers the cost of a new street sweeper, and adds nine new positions to various city departments. Over the upcoming year the city will hire an engineer, planner, human resources director, three police officers, a police records specialist, a utility specialist and seasonal part-time grounds workers.
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem supported the budget proposal, saying the city needed to stay competitive in the workforce while also funding capital projects.
“We’re here to provide quality services,” said Hatem. “We need the right personnel and the right equipment. Our facilities need to be maintained. Infrastructure costs are tremendous. Our budget hopes to promote the quality of life for all of our citizens.”
Hargrove said the budget invests in street improvement projects, lift station rehabilitations, sidewalk planning projects, rebuilding the pier at Kingsley Park, stormwater planning, and construction of the kayak launch at the end of West West Street. With Southport continuing to experience growth, the budget helps the city maintain a highly competitive benefits package while also investing in water and sewer infrastructure, he stated.
Stop kicking the can
Aldermen supporting the budget said it helps move the city forward after years of financial inactivity by previous boards. Alderman John Allen said citizens expect a certain level of services and the tax increase will help the city meet those expectations.
“Obviously none of us up here are thrilled with a tax increase,” said Allen. “The unfortunate reality, though, is we’ve got some real serious needs in this city and we’ve got to take care of them. For many years we kicked the can down the road and ignored things. This board has had the courage and the foresight to no longer do that and there is a cost to it. We’ve heard, I think, very loudly and strongly from a majority of the citizens that they want us to do that, and to take care of our city and make it more efficient and provide a better level of service to the citizens.”
Alderman Tom Lombardi echoed similar sentiments regarding a tax increase.
“I certainly don’t want to see taxes go up,” said Lombardi. “It affects me just like everybody else. I sat here for eight years as a bystander in the audience and all I heard was everyone kicking that can down the road. I said to myself, ‘What’s going to happen when that can can’t be kicked,’ … I believe what we’re doing is hard, but correct. The can has to stop being kicked.”
Alderman Karen Mosteller said the tax increase is just one way the city can raise the funding needed to pay for all projects facing Southport.
“I don’t know the circumstances or the financial challenges that faced previous boards and what factors might have influenced the decisions that brought us here today,” Mosteller said. “But here we are. If we want to continue to improve the level of services and start chipping away at the capital improvements projects that we all know are needed, it’s going to require more funding and more debt service. Along with the proposed tax increase, staff has demonstrated a commitment to seeking funding through grants to help meet the needs of our community.”
Two oppose new budget
Aldermen Lowe Davis and Rich Alt voted against the proposed budget. Davis continued her reluctance to support the purchase of a new street sweeper, repeating many of the same objections she has expressed in the previous few months, including that she feels the sweeper will be outdated in the coming years as society shifts away from petroleum-based fuel products.
“I support virtually everything in this budget,” said Davis. “We really worked hard and had a lot of discussions. I’m very much opposed to (the street sweeper).”
Alt offered several alternative solutions to fitting the street sweeper into the budget, including shifting the funding source while reducing the tax rate increase to eight cents. After another lengthy discussion on the purchase, Alt said the money would be spent on the sweeper either way. He said the city’s focus needs to be on future growth and how to handle it moving forward.
“My biggest concern with the personnel increases is, we’ve spent money to look at what the city will need to do in reference to the growth,” Alt said. “Regardless of the Indigo (Phase 2) Project … the city is going to grow by the thousands.”
Citizens’ budget concerns
Several Southport residents raised concerns over the budget during the public comment portion of the meeting. Southport resident Pat Kirkman expressed frustration over a perceived lack of funding for the city’s three cemeteries, pointing out that the new budget doesn’t include a line item for cemeteries.
“You may think concern for the cemeteries is a dead issue, pun intended, but there are a few of us in town who are appalled at the condition of the cemeteries and the apparent lack of a viable plan and money to improve them,” said Kirkman.
Hatem replied to Kirkman’s assertion, saying the city is committed to the cemeteries and has been for decades.
“There is money in the budget,” Hatem said. “Even if you look from 30 years ago … we’re really just continuing what was done then. To say that it’s insignificant … it’s not really an accurate statement to say there is no money in there. Southport had created the buildings and grounds department with responsibilities including the upkeep of city cemeteries. This was started long before any of us got here and we will continue that. Historic preservation is important to our city.”
Also, purchasing the street sweeper, city employees receiving raises during a time of high inflation, and record gas prices proved to be common complaints among public speakers.
The current budget year ends on June 30 with FY 2022-23 starting July 1.