Southport's former chief of police, Gary Smith, pled guilty to a pair of misdemeanors Wednesday afternoon in connection to a 2018 investigation.
Smith pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice and one misdemeanor count of willful failure to discharge duties.
Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Greg Bell sentenced Smith to 12 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay $2,560 to the City of Southport in restitution. Once Smith pays restitution and court costs, Bell said, Smith could be switched to unsupervised probation.
"Have the charges been explained to you by your lawyers and do you understand the nature of the charges," Bell asked Smith. "Do you understand that you are pleading guilty to willful failure to discharge duties and obstruction of justice? Do you plead guilty to those two charges? Are you in fact guilty?"
Smith answered yes to all of the questions.
Prior to sentencing, Brunswick County Assistant District Attorney Jason Minnicozzi outlined the case – which began in Feb. 2018 – when Smith and his co-defendant, Michael Simmons, a Southport police lieutenant at the time, worked a second job while claiming to be on the clock for the city police department.
"This was done with deceit and intent to defraud," said Minnicozzi. "I think, based on our investigation and the facts...some very poor decisions were made. The department was more or less in disarray because of the culture that was created, probably before this defendant took office, but persisted as he was in office, and fostered that relationship with his lieutenant that both of them were seen on camera and by other witnesses in the community driving trucks during business hours."
The State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating the matter during the summer of 2018, and it eventually led to charges against the two officers. The scandal left Southport’s police department in the hands of the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office as the city conducted an overhaul of the department. Minnicozzi said the investigation showed that time cards and time sheets confirmed conflicts with driving records, indicating that Smith was "not in the community but driving a truck."
"I don't believe we're here because Gary Smith is a bad person," Minnicozzi said. "I think that quite frankly he was coaxed by his co-defendant to make additional bad decisions and then thereby was stuck in a position where he fostered a relationship within the office where not just the lieutenant but other officers were left high and dry. Those are the facts your honor."
Smith's attorneys, W. Stacy Miller II and Raymond Tarlton, argued that he was allowed to work a second job and faced several double standards while serving as Southport's police chief. Miller said Smith was guilty of not supervising his staff and he accepted responsibility for that fact. Smith initially was charged with wilful failure to discharge duties, obstruction of justice and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.
"He was indicted for obtaining property by false pretenses for getting paid when he shouldn't have," Miller said. "That has been dismissed. He earned his paycheck. He was a salary employee. The police chief of Southport never had to keep track of his time until Gary came onboard. Even if he turned in nothing, he got paid. He's actually on duty 24 hours a day."
Tarlton said the plea deal came as a result of the district attorney not being able to prove Smith didn't work a full week.
"In many instances, we were able to show the DA's office where he worked early mornings, festivals and late at night," said Tarlton. "They were things that just never went into the time tracking system that Gary treated as just reflecting minimum gross hours in a pay period. He was the first police chief that they required to live in the city limits. The city manager said he could work. There was a bit of a double standard.
"I think this plea reflects the DA's office realized they couldn't prove it and the truth is our guy did work full-time hours, so they pivoted to a misdemeanor theory of ‘you failed to supervise your guys.’"
Miller said he intends to pursue expungement for Smith in five years.
Simmons' case is heading to jury selection on Monday. Smith's next court date initially also was scheduled for Jan. 25, but Judge Bell agreed to hear the case early.