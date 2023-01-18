Former police chief Gary Smith

From left, Attorney Raymond Tarlton, former Southport police chief Gary Smith and attorney W.. Stacy Miller II consult in Brunswick County Superior Court Wednesday. Smith pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors.

 Photo by Eliot Duke

Southport's former chief of police, Gary Smith, pled guilty to a pair of misdemeanors Wednesday afternoon in connection to a 2018 investigation.

Smith pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice and one misdemeanor count of willful failure to discharge duties.