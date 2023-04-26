Southport Board of Aldermen approved a series of motions at its April 12 meeting related to the city’s attempted sewer merger with Brunswick County.
City Manager Bonnie Therrien asked the board for consent to prepare a letter for the Brunswick County Commissioners that would reiterate Southport’s desire to move forward with a merger.
County representatives asked the aldermen earlier this year how much debt they would be willing to take on as part of a wastewater treatment plant expansion that would be key to any merger.
Manager fears bids could go higher
Southport already acquired a $30 million state revolving loan, but the lowest bid that came in for the expansion project last fall was $47 million.
News of the unexpectedly high bids came as a surprise to city staff and stopped the project from moving forward.
With the expansion price tag already drastically higher than what was initially projected, Therrien said the Local Government Commission, which oversees and approves whether municipalities can issue debt, didn’t appear to like the idea of the city taking on a revenue bond. Citizens saw their sewer bill increase this year and the LGC doesn’t favor the prospect of similar rate hikes being passed onto customers in order to pay off debt.
“They didn’t come out and say it,” Therrien said of her recent meeting with the LGC. “But I can tell you that it was insinuated that they would not allow Southport to take on that kind of debt.”
In January, Brunswick County resubmitted a revised proposal out for bid that could further increase the funding gap.
“We’re going to see what those rebids look like in July,” said Therrien. “My fear is those bids are going to be even higher. The question is then how do we work with the county to counteract that. There is still an unknown but I think with the LGC, your vote is the right way to go.”
The letter to be sent to commissioners, Therrien said, would emphasize the city’s desire to merge with the county and that will help gain LGC support in terms of future funding possibilities. Aldermen unanimously voted in favor of Therrien’s recommendation.
City accepts $8.5 million revolving loan
Aldermen also voted to accept another state revolving loan for $8.5 million to help upgrade the city’s sewer system to further advance a county merger. Therrien said the LGC recommended the city fix its system and continue with its ongoing merger feasibility study.
“What I’m asking is to basically say to the county that we are definitely supportive of doing a merger,” Therrien said. “But we have to wait for this study to be done, which may take another nine months, but this is the direction we want to move in.”
Therrien told the aldermen that with the timeline of the project continually in flux, engineers who were hired by the county have asked for an additional $405,893 for the rebid and construction oversight costs, and Southport is responsible for paying the additional costs. Aldermen approved the expenditure, which will be paid as a reimbursement to Brunswick County.
Architect hired
Aldermen approved hiring an architect to conduct the city’s police department and city hall space feasibility study. Aldermen allocated $50,000 for the study, and an interview panel comprised of Police Chief Todd Coring, Maj. Tony Burke, City Manager Therrien, City Engineer Tom Celiac and Public Utilities Director Tom Stanley unanimously selected Moseley Architects. Therrien said staff had a good rapport with representatives from Moseley.
“We all felt very comfortable with Moseley Architects and their ability to work with staff and the police department to come up with the best plan.” said Therrien. The study will look at ways to move the Southport Police Department out of city hall and in to its own building.
Aldermen approved a bid proposal from McPherson Marine for a project at Kingsley Park to install finger docks. N Assistant City Manager Dorothy Dutton said the city already has been allocated $221,000 through FEMA to pay for the project.