Southport City Aldermen unanimously decided last Thursday to maintain one-way traffic going south on Short Street. Members also agreed to allow a nonprofit group to continue efforts to restore the former city hall and county courthouse, now mostly abandoned except for limited storage.
Traffic questions have long snarled the Old Yacht Basin and nearby streets including Caswell Avenue, West West Street and Brunswick Street. The streets are generally narrow and often flooded with pedestrians and drivers unfamiliar with the pattern. Add heavy rains or unusually high tides to the mix and parts of the basin are practically impassible.
Drivers are sometimes confused; tourists don’t know where to go.
The city’s most recent response has been to more clearly mark walking paths and make the more narrow, congested streets conducive to one-way traffic. Aldermen reiterated that plan (Alderman Lowe Davis was absent).
During the public hearing, two residents spoke to maintaining the current traffic pattern; two others submitted emails also in favor.
Alderman John Allen said he walked the street almost daily and the change has improved safety.
It makes sense and takes some local traffic off the Yacht Basin, said Alderman Marc Spencer, after the meeting.
Old City Hall
Aldermen unanimously agreed to allow the Up Your Arts (UYA) nonprofit to move to the second of four proposed phases for restoration of the former Brunswick County courthouse and city hall. It will include a detailed engineering study, said John Keiffer of UYA.
“This is going to be a great and successful project, and nothing we saw or encountered seemed to deter our vision for a community-based arts center in the heart of Southport,” Keiffer stated.
With completion of the feasibility study, the group wants to perform design, pre-construction and continued fundraising, then reconstruction.
The building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is in poor condition and loaded with toxic mold, said Keiffer, and it may cost $400,000 to gut the interior.
The group has agreed to do the studies and work at no cost to taxpayers.
Other items
In other business, aldermen agreed to accept requests for voluntary annexation at 1151 N. Caswell Avenue and 116 E. 13th Street. Members agreed to review a new employee performance appraisal system offered by City Manager Gordon Hargrove. They also discussed taking a tour of the county’s West Brunswick sewage treatment plant in December.
n Police Chief Todd Coring said a well-received bicycle patrol would continue, pending some equipment upgrades.
n Mayor Hatem announced the formation of a Yacht Basin Overlay zoning study committee. He is asking the group to report back by March 21 on proposals that would change the unified development ordinance and the Coastal Area Management Act plan. These meetings will be open to the public and advertised.