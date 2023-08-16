Southport has received a big helping hand in the form of dollars in its effort to reduce flooding throughout the city.

The Golden LEAF Foundation Board of Directors has awarded Southport $250,000 to perform a city-wide asset inventory and assessment of the stormwater system, mapping of the system, and modeling to support development of a capital improvement plan to address the flooding issue. It is one of 10 projects approved for funding through Golden LEAF’s flood mitigation program.

Tags

Recommended for you