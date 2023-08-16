Southport has received a big helping hand in the form of dollars in its effort to reduce flooding throughout the city.
The Golden LEAF Foundation Board of Directors has awarded Southport $250,000 to perform a city-wide asset inventory and assessment of the stormwater system, mapping of the system, and modeling to support development of a capital improvement plan to address the flooding issue. It is one of 10 projects approved for funding through Golden LEAF’s flood mitigation program.
“We are pleased to support the City of Southport’s efforts to alleviate flooding by funding the necessary components for a stormwater plan,” Golden LEAF President/Chief Executive Officer Scott Hamilton said in a press release issued by the city Friday. Golden LEAF is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from a 1998 settlement agreement with cigarette manufacturers.
City Engineer Tom Zilinek said in the press release that the award will “help Southport make educated decisions to alleviate flooding economically and expeditiously in the City.”
Flooding has become a common occurrence in Southport due to the lack of stormwater control measures in place, an aging existing stormwater system that is undersized and deteriorating, and the minimal elevation change to convey water to an ultimate discharge point, according to the city.
“This project is a high priority for the citizens and Board of Aldermen of Southport,” said a statement issued by City Manager Bonnie Therrien. “The Board, as part of the Budget Adoption process, set aside $250,000 in the City budget to start a Master Plan of Stormwater issues around the City. This has needed to be done for many years.”
Now that Southport also have this Golden LEAF grant the city will be able to develop its plan, Therrien said, as well as start to implement the the program to help with stormwater issues throughout Southport.