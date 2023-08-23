Franklin Square Park needs to be saved.
That’s the message being delivered by Friends of Franklin, a newly formed small group of citizens concerned about the state of the 3.18-acre park that sits in the heart of Southport.
Friends of Franklin, formed a couple of months ago, is an informal group of six people with no titles who meet around Cheryl Daniel’s dining room table.
“We don’t raise money; we don’t have money,” one of the members, Jeanne Potter, said last week while sitting on a bench in the park. “We just have our voice.”
And Friends of Franklin is making its voice heard. The group has reached out to the Southport Board of Aldermen, Mayor Joe Pat Hatem, City Manager Bonnie Therrien, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, Parks and Recreation Department, Forestry Committee and Downtown Southport, Inc., among others, about what it sees as a disturbing decline of the park’s live oak trees and shrubs.
“Our park is the oldest living thing in town and, unlike a lot of old people, the trees have no voice,” Potter said. “They tell us they need our help and we are their voice.”
Friends of Franklin has proposed that an arborist company undertake a study to develop a plan for the restoration and maintenance of the park and its landscaping. Furthermore, Friends of Franklin would like to see a sub-committee of the Forestry Committee formed that is dedicated solely to Franklin Square Park and future maintenance of the park guided by Friends of Franklin, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Public Services Department.
At one time, Daniel said, Franklin Square Park was one of the most beautiful parks of its size in the South.
“The park was so full of those magnificent live oaks, azaleas, camellias and other shrubbery that when looking from Howe Street, you could not see through to the big two-story building that is now the art gallery,” she said. “It was a true sanctuary where people could go to enjoy being surrounded by some of Mother Nature’s best offerings.
“Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. Most of those magnificent live oaks need immediate attention, and the shrubbery that is left is in dire need of proper care. Those of us who remember the beauty of it feel that Franklin Square Park is in a truly deplorable state.”
In 1810, the North Carolina governor at the time, Benjamin Smith, gave the park to Southport (then known as Smithville), and the last major renovation at the park was a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project in 1935.
“At that point, the WPA brought a crew in here and they totally revamped this park,” said Potter, who recalls when Franklin Square Park had oyster shell paths, beautiful green grass and a thick canopy that has long since thinned out. “They tended to the trees. They fertilized it. They did what needed to be done. They planted plants … That’s almost a hundred years ago. It now desperately needs our attention and some much needed ‘TLC.’”
Franklin Square Park is the site of concerts and a summer market on Wednesdays. The foot traffic has taken its toll.
“The problem is most of the people in authority don’t know what it was,” said Daniel. She added, “It could be such a major asset to this town … it always was.”
The park has live oak trees that have been there for hundreds of years.
“They’ve been here longer than Southport’s been here and to my knowledge, since the WPA project, nothing has been done to actually care for the trees,” said Potter, who speculates that the trees may be suffering from a lack of nourishment and perhaps root damage.
Friends of Franklin’s plea has not gone unnoticed. Therrien said Southport has received a price quote of $3,900 from Bartlett Tree Experts of Raleigh to study the condition of the trees and shrubs and examine how they are affected by events at the park.
An editorial published by The State Port Pilot on Sept. 11, 1957, expressed how some felt about the park back then. “The bigger our town grows and the more people we have, the more important it will be to have in our busy midst places like these,” stated the editorial.
Daniel would heartily agree.
“I know we’re pulling that train up the hill backwards,” she said, “but we’re certainly going to try … There are some things you can’t save … but the things you can save that have made Southport beautiful should be held onto.”