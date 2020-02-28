Primary election day is less than a week away and about 6.5-percent of Brunswick County’s registered electorate have already cast ballots in early voting. One-stop early voting ends Saturday at 3 p.m. at the county’s four satellite stations – The Brunswick Center at Southport, Leland Cultural Arts Center, National Guard Armory in Shallotte and the Southwest Brunswick Branch Library in Calabash. Voters may also cast ballots until Friday, February 28, at the Board of Elections in Bolivia.
Polls will be open Tuesday, March 3, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Photo identification is not required, because of a court ruling, and voters are encouraged to go to their respective polling places. Elections officials also encourage voters to turn out early to avoid potential lines on March 3.
Assuming there’s no runoff or second primary, voters will again head to the polls in October for the November 3 general election.
There are 41,007 registered Republicans, 38,443 unaffiliated and 26,056 Democrats in Brunswick County. Unaffiliated voters may request primary ballots for the Democrat, Republican or Libertarian parties.
Write-ins are not allowed in the primary, although all parties do allow voters to select “no preference” in the race for President. Candidates who are unopposed in their party will not appear on the primary ballot.
As of Monday, 1,177 unaffiliated voters picked Democrat ballots, while 900 chose Republican ballots, county records state. The board has received 144 mail-in absentee ballots, said Director Sara Knotts.
Voters are adjusting to the new system which uses paper ballots, she said, and so far, the county has enough poll workers to keep the process moving quickly.
“It’s not as busy as we have seen in previous presidential primaries,” Knotts said. She speculated that some unaffiliated and Democratic voters might be awaiting the results of the Saturday, February 29, presidential primary in South Carolina before voting on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday.
County elections workers expected about 14,000 people to take advantage of early voting, she said. As of the close of business Monday, almost 6,900 votes had been cast.
Another change
Aside from how to mark ballots, many voters will note a change in the race for state House districts 17 and 19.
District 19, now held by Ted Davis (R-New Hanover), has been changed to include a wide swath of the south and eastern parts of Brunswick County including Southport, Caswell Beach, Oak Island, St. James, Bald Head Island and Holden Beach. District 19 still includes the southern half of New Hanover County. The new map puts Davis in District 20, held by Holly Grange, who is not seeking re-election but is running for governor.
Two Republicans (Charlie Miller and David Perry) and two Democrats (James Dawkins and Marcia Morgan) are running for House District 19.
The new map keeps incumbent state Rep. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) in District 17.
Races
Five parties have ballots this season. Green Party members have two choices for President; Constitution Party members have three Presidential choices and Libertarians have 17 choices for President and two choices for state Senate District 8.
Democrats have 16 choices for President, including several candidates who have withdrawn. They also have: five choices for U.S. Senate; three for U.S. House District 7; two for governor; six for lieutenant governor; two for auditor; three for agriculture commissioner; five for education superintendent; three for state treasurer; and two for state House District 19.
Republicans have: four choices for President; four for U.S. Senate; two for governor; nine for lieutenant governor; three for attorney general; two for auditor; two for insurance commissioner; three for labor commissioner; three for secretary of state; two for education superintendent; and two for state House District 19.
County offices on the Republican primary ballot are: Board of Commissioners District 3 (Pat Sykes or Jeff Winecoff); Board of Education District 2 (David Robinson or Catherine Cooke) and Board of Education District 4 (Shirley Babson, Steven Barger or Ellen Milligan).
To learn more and see sample ballots, visit www.brunswickcountync.gov/elections.