While it has substantially more supporting language and verbiage of intent, the latest draft agreement between the Town of Oak Island and developers of the Williamson tract is similar to the first deal penned in March 2022. Town Council will consider the new version at its regular January 10 meeting at 6 p.m.

The 3,196-acre tract is located just north of Swain’s Cut Bridge on the west side of Middleton Boulevard and stretches from there to N.C. 211 to the north and Sunset Harbor Road to the west. The massive development plan first received conditional approval in 2009 for up to 7,238 dwelling units, along with places for future development of a school and other public amenities.