While it has substantially more supporting language and verbiage of intent, the latest draft agreement between the Town of Oak Island and developers of the Williamson tract is similar to the first deal penned in March 2022. Town Council will consider the new version at its regular January 10 meeting at 6 p.m.
The 3,196-acre tract is located just north of Swain’s Cut Bridge on the west side of Middleton Boulevard and stretches from there to N.C. 211 to the north and Sunset Harbor Road to the west. The massive development plan first received conditional approval in 2009 for up to 7,238 dwelling units, along with places for future development of a school and other public amenities.
Council tentatively agreed to rezone the area from R-20 to planned unit development in March 2022, pending mutual acceptance of a development agreement.
The original draft was one page. The current version is 17 pages, although most of the extra wording covers legalese, such as “purpose, definitions and legal framework.”
The agreement originally was expected within 90 days of the first draft in March 2022.
The latest version includes:
• Development will be limited to a maximum of 7,200 dwelling units.
• Some areas will be restricted to commercial uses. Others may have detached residences or single-family residences.
• There is a limit to second-floor residences in one area.
• The rules do not apply to a 128-acre portion east of Middleton Boulevard that adjoins St. James.
• Two areas may have gated communities.
• Primary streets must have sidewalks and a “functional multi-purpose trail.”
• The town will receive at least 10 acres for public purposes, such as fire, police or emergency medical services.
• The developer will conduct a traffic impact analysis (already required by the state).
• The developer will give the town the option to lease 1,500 square feet in the commercial area.
Town officials have called the Williamson tract a “town within a town.” At full buildout, the island could have roughly 9,000 houses (there are around 8,000 now). The Williamson tract is considering 7,200 houses, plus commercial areas.
Nearly half of the acreage is wetlands.
Draft plans by the developers call for road access at two points off Midway Road, one at N.C. 211 and a fourth at Sunset Harbor Road.
It’s unclear whether the town will accept the developers’ request for the town to take the lead in applying for permits to cross and fill wetlands.