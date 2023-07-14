Races for mayor and aldermen in Southport are heating up.
Southport Alderman Rich Alt has filed to run for mayor against incumbent Joe Pat Hatem. Three candidates have also filed for two open Ward 2 alderman seats – incumbents John Allen and Lowe Davis and challenger Bonnie L. Bray. Former Alderman Marc Spencer has also filed against incumbent Tom Lombardi in Ward 1.
Competition is also heating up at Oak Island, where five candidates have already filed for three open seats on the town council.
Candidates who want to run for municipal office have until Friday, July 21, at noon to file at the Brunswick County Board of Elections office.
Filing fees for municipal offices are $5, except for Belville ($15) and Oak Island ($25). Candidates can file in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the elections office, located in Building H at the county government center near Bolivia.
A candidate who does file to enter a race has until Tuesday, July 18, at 5 p.m. to withdraw.
In the county, all municipal elections are nonpartisan with the candidate’s party affiliation not listed on the ballot.
The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Here is a current list of who has filed:
Southport Mayor
• Joe Pat Hatem (incumbent)
• Rich Alt (current alderman)
Southport Aldermen
Ward 2 (two seats)
• John Allen (incumbent)
• Bonnie L. Bray
• Lowe Davis (incumbent)
Ward 1 (one seat)
• Tom Lombardi (incumbent)
• Marc Spencer
Oak Island Council (three seats)
• Terri L. Cartner
• Bob Ciullo
• Bill Craft (incumbent)
• Niki Cutler
• Mark Dolak Jr.
• Durral Gilbert
St. James Council (two seats)
• Lynn Dutney (incumbent)
• Jean Toner (incumbent mayor)
St. James voters do not elect the mayor; one is chosen from among the board members once they are seated.