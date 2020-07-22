Now that they’ve settled on early voting site locations, Brunswick County Board of Elections officials are seeking staff to help them manage in-person voting this fall.
“We need workers to help at the polls,” said Director Sara Knotts. Workers are paid for the required training sessions, she said. Depending on the experience of the worker, pay is at least $12 an hour.
Those who work Election Day, November 3, will be paid at least $200, Knotts said. To learn more, visit https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/elections/precinct-officials/
On Monday, the board decided on the one-stop early voting schedule. Earlier, there was some concern about utilizing several senior centers, but officials have been assured they will have full access for voting, as they have in the past.
The biggest change for early voting is that those who wish to cast ballots in Bolivia will need to go to the Cooperative Extension Service instead of the Board of Elections office. The Cooperative Extension meeting area is larger, and can better accommodate physical distancing. It has been used in some past presidential elections.
Early voting will take place from Thursday, October 15, through Saturday, October 31. At the Cooperative Extension Service, early voting will be on weekdays only.
At the six satellite locations, voters may cast ballots on weekdays and also on Saturdays and Sundays during the two-week period.
Satellite sites are: The Brunswick Center at Leland; the Leland Cultural Arts Center; The Brunswick Center at Southport; The Brunswick Center at Supply; Shallotte Commons; and The Brunswick Center at Calabash.
Those who wish to utilize mail-in absentee ballots can request the required form at https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/elections/absentee/.