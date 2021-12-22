Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity members gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony last Thursday in Boiling Spring Lakes. Carlo Montagano, executive director of Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity, led the ceremony.
This house is for newlyweds Jordyn and Cody Cottle, who have completed 100 hours of sweat equity. As a couple, they will need to complete 500 hours.
“We’re just so excited to start this journey together,” Cody Cottle said. “We’ve gone through some things, and it’s been awhile to get to where we are. But we’re just so blessed to have you here. We’re so excited to start.”
“This is a beautiful area,” Montagano said. “We hope in the future you will have some other Habitat neighbors to chat with — and maybe some day you will be (volunteers) helping them build their house.”
Montagano said Habitat for Humanity does three events when it builds a house: the groundbreaking, the wall blessing and the dedication at the end.
Pastor Bill Negron read from Exodus 3, and before the Cottles ceremoniously broke ground, Negron sang, “We Are Standing on Holy Ground.”
Those in attendance included the construction team led by Brian Troxler, ReStore employees and family mentor Rick Shakar. The family mentor is a volunteer who goes through the whole process with the family.
“This is exciting,” Shakar said. “I know (the Cottles) are excited because they kept asking when this was going to happen.”
“We just purchased a bunch of lots in Boiling Spring Lakes and we’re really excited to start doing some good work here,” Montagano said.
Houses are built with volunteer labor, tax deductible donations and proceeds from Habitat for Humanity ReStores.
In order to have a Habitat for Humanity home, potential homeowners invest a substantial amount of time and sweat equity into building their own homes. The house is then sold to the partner family with a no-interest loan. The money collected from the mortgage repayment is then used to help finance the construction of future Habitat houses.
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1993 and is a locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Since its founding, Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has completed 70 houses.