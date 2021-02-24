Battered by the most recent hurricane coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, South Harbour Marina is rising and becoming better than ever.
Managers expect the harbor, expanded transient docks and the service to be in service by March.
Safe Harbor, the largest marina company in the nation, took over South Harbour marina on the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway in late 2019. The marina is a major part of South Harbour Village on the mainland side of the town of Oak Island.
With more than 150 wet slips, a large transient dock and nearby restaurants, the marina is a hot destination for boaters along the eastern Atlantic coast. Safe Harbor operates seven marinas from Georgia to Brunswick County, including three in Charleston, South Carolina.
Hurricane Isaias tore through several Oak Island docks, which are being replaced with ipe hardwood planks and solid steel pilings. A dredging company is also clearing the channel, making way for boats with six feet or more draft.
“We are building back and building better,” said Mike Bianchi, marina manager.
There is a strong demand for wet slips, and boat owners are looking for places like South Harbour.
The rebuild includes additional pump-out stations, a larger transient dock and new high-speed fueling stations.
Marina operators have also hired a company to dredge the slips, which went from four to six feet to less than two feet at low water.
The marina is adding new fuel stations and transient stations.