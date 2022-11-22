Property tax values in St. James are expected to go way up next year, according to a new report from Brunswick County.
St. James Town Manager Jeff Repp and Mayor Jean Toner attended a meeting earlier this month with other Brunswick County mayors at the BEMC headquarters to hear a report about the countywide property tax value reassessment that is currently underway.
Brunswick County Tax Administrator Jeff Neibauer updated the officials on the anticipated changes with St. James property tax values increasing by more than 50%.
“(Neibauer’s) job is to bring the bad news of what everybody is doing because next year there is the reassessment,” Repp said. “They have been doing the reassessment, but next year it takes effect. For St. James, they are projecting a 52.9% increase in its assessed value.”
Repp briefed St. James Town Council members of the property tax reassessment at the board’s Nov. 17 monthly agenda workshop. Repp provided a copy of the county’s report on various “neighborhoods” throughout the St. James community. Brunswick County tax assessors, Repp said, basically grab 200 houses that are close together and call it a neighborhood, which then gets assessed based on sales that have taken place in that designated area.
“One neighborhood right next to another will have a slight variation based on the sales in that neighborhood,” said Repp. “The Reserve, The Player’s Club, those are some of the neighborhoods they’ve broken St. James down by.”
Property values are broken down by the county in two ways: the structures, i.e. homes, and the land itself. The two values both are assessed and an average is taken as the value of the “parcel.”
Some neighborhoods are expected to increase more than others. Land values in Woodlands Park and its 54 parcels are projected to go up by more 100% in 2023 but only 35% in building valuations. Similar projections for the Oceanic neighborhood and its 15 parcels show land values jumping 125% compared to 38% for the 63 buildings. The Reserve and The Players golf course, however, experienced no change in land values but much higher increases in the buildings.
“The big difference for us is between the buildings and the land,” Toner said. “Our land values went up greater than our house values, for the vast majority.”
Brunswick County is expected to adjust its tax rate once the property reassessments go into effect next year. North Carolina general statutes require counties to conduct a reappraisal at least once every eight years. Brunswick County conducts one every four years with the last one going into effect in 2019.