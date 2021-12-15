Rep. Charles Miller came to the Southport Board of Aldermen meeting Thursday night bearing a gift.
Miller (NC-19) returned to his hometown from the state capital with an over-sized check for some long awaited money. Miller presented the board a check for $8.1 million that will go towards funding several large, local and much-needed projects.
“This is my home,” Miller said. “I’m your voice in Raleigh. It’s not my house, it’s your house.”
He added, “Being able to do this means the world to me. I love being able to help my home.”
Miller credited his working relationship with Sen. Bill Rabon and the overall collaboration on the state budget for making the funding possible. The money also included $200,000 for Dosher Hospital and $150,000 for the Southport Fire Department.
“We put in a lot of work,” said Miller. “It was tense at times. It’s all about communication and partnerships with other towns and other legislatures.”
He said he has become really good friends with representatives in the west, in the mountains of North Carolina, and that their issues there are just as important to them as his are in Brunswick County.
“It’s all about working together,” Miller said.
A majority of the funding ($5 million) will go towards waterfront stabilization, with $2.8 million allocated for the Howe Street sewer project. Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said the fight over waterfront stabilization funding precedes him, and it’s a relief to finally see it addressed with actual dollars.
“I’ve been talking about this with Sen. Rabon for a number of years,” Hatem said. “This first started under Mayor [Robert] Howard, that’s how far back it goes. They knew we were going to have to do erosion stabilization. To get that money and that large amount, I knew we can get that project started.”
Aldermen Karen Mosteller, who was re-elected by the board to serve as Mayor Pro-Tem, thanked Miller and Rabon for playing such a key role in helping support Southport.
“Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it to someone,” said Mosteller. “Thank you for your service,” she told Miller. “We’re grateful for the generous accessibility and willingness to listen.”
Having a Southport native in Raleigh who understands the needs of the community as well as open lines of communication with other state representatives, Hatem said, only helps the efforts of local leaders.
“Its been a long time coming,” said Hatem. “We have been fortunate to have Rep. Miller [in the capital]. He is such an advocate for Southport. I think [Miller and Rabon] working together have finally been able to get the funding to get this waterfront project started.
“I’ve known these men for over 20 years and it’s a wonderful, seamless, working relationship.”