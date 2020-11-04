The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners approved a $25-million sewer service agreement with Southport on Monday that has taken years to formalize.
Approving the agreement were Chairman Frank Williams and commissioners Mike Forte, Randy Thompson, Marty Cooke and Pat Sykes. John Nichols, Brunswick County Director of Public Utilities, was also present.
In 2008, Southport and Brunswick County entered into a Memorandum of Understanding — titled “Short-Term Use of County’s Capacity in the West Brunswick Regional Wastewater Treatment System by the City of Southport” — that permitted the city to send its wastewater stream to Brunswick County Regional Facilities for treatment.
This agreement was eventually followed up with a sewer service agreement in 2017, whereby Southport would become a participant in the regional system. However, the agreement was subsequently terminated in 2019 under a previous city board of aldermen. The city has again expressed its willingness to enter into an agreement with Brunswick County whereby it would become a full participant in the West Brunswick Regional Wastewater Treatment System.
Southport’s Board of Aldermen unanimously approved on October 16 to be a partner with the regional wastewater system of Brunswick County. The city will need to spend an estimated $25 million on an expansion of the West Brunswick Regional Wastewater Reclamation Facility, for a capacity of 750,000 gallons per day.
The city will use proceeds from a Division of Water Infrastructure loan to Southport to reimburse the county for the engineering, design and construction of the expansion to the county’s system, and for the purchase of existing transmission system allocation.
Southport City Manager Gordon Hargrove said the 750,000-gallons-per-day expansion project is expected to take about two years to complete.
Officials commented during the commissioners meeting about the long process to reach the agreement.
“We appreciate the working relationship,” Cooke said. “This was not an easy task.”
Southport Alderman Lora Sharkey agreed.
“There was a lot of back and forth,” Sharkey said. “Each party needed to have their input and review. It takes awhile.
“But I think the product we ended up with is the best product possible.”
Williams said it was a fine case of government in action.
“I think it’s a good example of how local government works,” Williams said. “A lot of people say, ‘Why can’t you get this done by 3 o’clock tomorrow?’ If you do rush work, you get rush results.
“This has taken years. But it’s been a lot of due diligence and going back and forth to get to where we are. And it doesn’t happen overnight — because if it did, it probably wouldn’t be the quality (we want) because it wouldn’t have been examined as well.”