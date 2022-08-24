Oak Island Town Council will seek public input on a roadmap to introduce paid beach parking at a special meeting planned for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at Town Hall.
Serious discussion about the matter at the regular August 15 meeting was delayed, in part because that session ran more than five hours and still included some unfinished business in later closed session.
Mayor Pro Tem John Bach rolled out a framework for discussion, including the rationale for paid parking, goals, strategies, action steps, system design, vendors, a timeframe and other future considerations.
Bach’s report mentioned that many coastal areas have implemented paid parking and that Oak Island is experiencing a dramatic increase in visitors. A thoughtfully considered parking and traffic plan, the report said, can help protect residents: paid parking creates a revenue stream and is a form of equity so visitors can pay a share of the maintenance.
“It is not a plan per se,” Bach’s report stated, “but a point of departure for discussion and decision-making.”
Bach stated he wanted to see a program ensure safety, preserve property rights, provide revenue and be part of a traffic management plan, and proposed identifying short-term rentals that would require permits and use a smart phone app that charged $10 per vehicle.
He wants council to consider whether there should be special rules from April 1 through September 30 and whether right of way parking should require a permit. The town should allow residents and property owners with stickers to park at no charge, Bach stated. It should also select a vendor to manage the system and provide enforcement.
Much data, including the details from how other communities have handled the issue, needs to be collected. Bach provided a checklist of other considerations, including whether to have weekend passes, ban all overnight parking and a schedule that could allow implementation in the 2023 season.
Other actions
Council agreed to pay engineers Moffatt & Nichol $42,970 to devise a beach management plan for submission to state regulators to delineate a vegetation line for the purpose of adjusting the required ocean area setback for certain beachfront properties.
In other business, council approved an updated noise ordinance that relies on objective measurable sound limits, instead of someone’s judgment about whether the noise is “frightening,” or “unreasonably disturbing.”
The rule limits sound in residential areas to 65 decibels (dB) from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and 55 dB after 11 p.m. In commercial areas, sound is limited to 75 dB from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 70 dB after 11 p.m.
For comparison: a normal conversation is about 50-65 dB; a vacuum cleaner clocks in at roughly 70 dB; car horns are about 110 dB; and pain is induced by sounds louder than 125 dB.