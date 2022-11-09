The Southport Board of Aldermen and the city’s ABC Board held a long-awaited joint meeting on Nov. 3 to clear the air of some misconceptions that have been simmering between the two entities since July.
While aldermen didn’t have much to say, ABC Board members wasted little time and didn’t mince many words when given the chance to speak publicly for the first time about a series of issues surrounding comments made by aldermen over the past few months. All three ABC board members – Chairman Willie Davis, Angela Wadsworth, and Zach Zuehlke – expressed their disappointment at how they’ve been treated by specific aldermen, at monthly meetings as well as on social media.
‘Embarrassing spectacle’
Tensions between the boards started bubbling to the surface in July when a seemingly innocuous reappointment recommendation for Chairman Willie Davis turned into anything but, as aldermen publicly questioned nearly every facet of the ABC board, including its members’ ages, transparency over meeting minutes and brought up the possibility of expanding it from three to five members. As the representative of the ABC Board at the July 14 aldermen meeting, Southport ABC store manager Todd Dunn took the brunt of the criticism and the joint meeting last week left little doubt of how ABC board members felt about the proceedings.
“I want you to know clearly that no committee or board of this city comprised of citizen volunteers should be treated as we have by the aldermen,” ABC Board member Zach Zuehlke said. “We have been disrespected, devalued and abused as political pawns. When Mr. Davis’s nomination was brought forward to the board of aldermen for reappointment, the simple and appropriate request turned into the most disrespectful and embarrassing spectacle I have ever witnessed.”
In regards to the July meeting, Zuehlke said, the board nominated Davis for reappointment due to his vast expertise and the fact that only two other unqualified applicants applied for the position. A second round of interviews for the board yielded the same results – that Davis should be reappointed. Zuehlke said instead, one alderman decided to publicly nominate another person to the board – which is against proper procedures – while another tossed out the idea of expanding the board from three to five members.
“Why were the motions brought forward and voted on during the meeting related to the ABC board without a clear understanding of the workings of the ABC board?” asked Zuehlke. “The agenda item was to vote on reappointing Mr. Davis. These questions, along with comments made by aldermen to look into candidates who might be better or younger, another alderman bringing up issues of not knowing what the ABC board is doing, not receiving minutes and other comments made during the meeting … made it apparent that the board of aldermen were acting without good information.”
‘Why would any citizen want to volunteer?’
Zuehlke pushed back on the assertion from an alderman that the ABC board wasn’t submitting the minutes from its meetings, saying they are always available to the public and only recently has the board been asked to post them on the city’s website. Zuehlke said it appeared that certain aldermen wanted to put handpicked people on the ABC board. Zuehlke asserted that one alderman was spreading misinformation on social media by claiming ABC board members get paid more than most Southport citizens to serve.
“Once the information goes out and is read, it does not go away,” Zuehlke stated. “The alderman has since posted other information, suggestions and questions related to the ABC board on his official public Facebook page that clearly oversteps his role as an alderman. Posts were never retracted or apologized to the ABC board members for leading the public on and muddying the waters.”
Zuehlke highlighted the ABC board’s recent achievements that include opening a new store during the COVID-19 pandemic and contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to the local economy. Zuehlke said the treatment of the ABC board by aldermen was not consistent with how other city boards are handled.
“The same alderman who complained to the (ABC) commission that she was not receiving minutes of the ABC board meetings … yet I have not seen the Forestry Committee minutes posted,” said Zuehlke, referring to Alderman Lowe Davis who serves as aldermen liaison to that committee. “Returning members of the Forestry Committee were nominated and voted on by the aldermen for reappointment without being interviewed.
“Instead of being commended for a job well done, we have been disrespected, devalued and seem to be the political pawn of some of the aldermen,” Zuehlke continued. “Why would any citizen want to volunteer to be on the committee or a board if that is how we are to be treated?”
ABC Board Member Angela Wadsworth said she wanted to correct “the false assumptions, lies and unacceptable behavior” that was directed at store manager Dunn during the July 14 meeting. Wadsworth said, at that time, not a single alderman had made an effort to attend an ABC board meeting and appeared to have “absolutely no clue what it is we do.”
Since July, Wadsworth said, the same alderman who brought up expanding the board to five members has attended an ABC meeting.
“When asked why, her only response was “Well, what if someone is on vacation?’” Wadsworth said. “As adults, we are quite capable of communicating with one another. Why change a system that is decades old?”
Wadsworth also called attention to social media posts she said spread misinformation about the ABC board, and said its members take home $92 a month after taxes for their service and that no efforts have been made to set the record straight on their compensation.
“No apology was made to the ABC board members for posting this false information,” said Wadsworth. “Just to be clear, according to state ABC bylaws, the maximum amount you can be paid is $150 a week. This is public information and available on the ABC website. None of us are doing this for the money. We are citizen volunteers.
“The push by some of the aldermen to increase the board size from three to five is unnecessary and frankly insulting. (Davis’s) experience is invaluable and a major asset. His thoughtful, well-considered work on the board would seem to count for nothing. Other board appointments are not handled in this fashion, which begs the question: what is really going on here?”
Davis: ‘We have a good board’
Davis, who has served on the ABC board for the past 10 years and has overseen the ABC store’s growth and profitability, took the opportunity during the joint meeting to express his confusion over the whole process and how his reappointment recommendation led to such a meeting.
“I don’t know how all of this started, but it seems like you used us as a political pawn,” Davis said. “I think it was wrong. I give the board credit for everything that has been done, especially under our manager’s leadership. After 50-some years with a three-person board, what more do you want?
“I think when some people come in with an agenda and they try to push that agenda to get who they want on the board, it’s in their hands. They put out the wrong information and it spreads like wildfire. We have a good board. We have money coming in. If (aldermen) had come to the meetings, they would know that, but they don’t come to the meetings.”
ABC Commission response
At the start of the meeting, Renee Metz, assistant general counsel with the state’s ABC Commission, responded to questions from the aldermen that had been submitted to her office.
Metz stated the board of aldermen is responsible for appointing members to the ABC board and oversight, but that was about it. Metz also said she looked into “inappropriate business practices” allegations and found none. The board of aldermen could replace an ABC board member, she said, but it would need cause to do so.
“There is often a lot of confusion as to what the ABC board is,” said Metz. “It’s not really a city or county entity … it’s unique. As far as the board of aldermen, their roll is mainly appointments and oversight. It’s kind of like an ABC Commission.”
Metz explained that the ABC Commission doesn’t own or control any of the 171 ABC boards across the state: It only has the authority to step in if there is a problem that cannot be resolved.
“It’s kind of a parental role …” she said, “not really too hands-on, but it has the authority to step in when needed.”
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem, who serves as the board of aldermen’s liaison with the ABC Board, said Davis’s reappointment will appear on this month’s meeting agenda. The board of aldermen are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Southport Community Building.