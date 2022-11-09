The Southport Board of Aldermen and the city’s ABC Board held a long-awaited joint meeting on Nov. 3 to clear the air of some misconceptions that have been simmering between the two entities since July.

While aldermen didn’t have much to say, ABC Board members wasted little time and didn’t mince many words when given the chance to speak publicly for the first time about a series of issues surrounding comments made by aldermen over the past few months. All three ABC board members – Chairman Willie Davis, Angela Wadsworth, and Zach Zuehlke – expressed their disappointment at how they’ve been treated by specific aldermen, at monthly meetings as well as on social media.