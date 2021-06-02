Oak Island Moose Lodge #2059 recently donated $45,000 to Brunswick Community College (BCC) Foundation, which will go toward providing full scholarship support to (BCC) students beginning this fall.
Oak Island Moose members had requested Brunswick Community College (BCC) President Gene Smith and BCC Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Wassum visit the lodge that day and on arrival, they were met by Moose members Bruce Leeming, George Cook and Bob Ross holding the “big check,” who also shared their excitement to be a part of assisting Brunswick County students with tuition, books and fees to pursue a degree at the college.
“The Foundation is thrilled to be the recipient of this generous donation,” stated Wassum. “This $45,000 will assist our students on their journey to achieve their academic and career goals.”
Moose International is an organization of men and women dedicated to caring for the young and old, bringing communities closer together, and celebrating life.
The Moose organization contributes between $75 to $100 million worth of community service (counting monetary donations, volunteer hours worked and miles driven) annually. To learn more about the Moose Lodge #2059, call 910-457-5947.
The Brunswick Community College Foundation, organized in 1982, is a charitable organization instituted to enhance the mission of Brunswick Community College to a level of excellence and purpose for students and the community. To learn more about creating an endowment or scholarship, contact Elizabeth Wassum at wassume@brunswickcc.edu.