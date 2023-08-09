A moratorium on commercial development that Bald Head Island put in place over a year ago may soon be lifted as the village closes in on new design guidelines for commercial properties.

The Commercial Area Planning Task Force (CAPTF), a five-member panel set up to provide guidance on commercial guidelines, is expected to present revisions to the seventh draft of those guidelines to the village council at its Aug. 18 meeting. At that point, the council could decide to take action on the moratorium, such as ending it, extending it or having it apply to certain parts of the island or certain types of development.