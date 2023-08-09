A moratorium on commercial development that Bald Head Island put in place over a year ago may soon be lifted as the village closes in on new design guidelines for commercial properties.
The Commercial Area Planning Task Force (CAPTF), a five-member panel set up to provide guidance on commercial guidelines, is expected to present revisions to the seventh draft of those guidelines to the village council at its Aug. 18 meeting. At that point, the council could decide to take action on the moratorium, such as ending it, extending it or having it apply to certain parts of the island or certain types of development.
The next CAPTF meeting will be Monday, August 14.
Bald Head Island Limited, LLC, a private company formed in 1983 by George Mitchell and owned by the Mitchell family, previously had control of commercial development on the island. Mitchell died in 2013 and the company is selling off its assets on the island.
Development ‘surging’
When a study by a land-use planning consultant, ColeJenest & Stone, found what could possibly be built on the island under existing zoning, it set off alarms.
“What we found was this island could be very built up,” Mayor Peter Quinn said. “We needed to take things in hand and look at it very closely.”
“The only thing that caught me by surprise was what everyone else was up in arms about when we started,” Kevin Arata, the CAPTF chair, said, “‘This could happen if we do nothing.’ That scares people.
“It scares me.”
The village council initially approved a 60-day moratorium on June 30, 2022. Bald Head Island Ordinance No. 2022-0608 states that the village “is experiencing significant population growth and increased numbers of non-resident property owners and long-term visitors spending extended periods on the island …” As a result of these increased numbers, the ordinance states, commercial development on the island is “surging.”
The village council determined that the moratorium is “necessary to promote consistent and reasoned development of the island, preserve island aesthetics, protect limited island resources, and further the zoning goals” of the village.
‘Look and feel’
Quinn said instituting the moratorium was necessary to protect Bald Head Island, which has a voting population of around 320, but sees the number of people on the tiny island swell to 6,000 or more during the summer months.
“The density would have been a whole lot more than the current and future island stakeholders … were expecting,” Quinn said of the existing zoning. “Slower growth and more responsible growth is what we are looking for.”
The moratorium was extended on Sept. 6, 2022 and then extended again on March 17 until Dec. 15.
“The intent was never, from the seat I sit, to stop anything, but to get a handle on what we have moving forward,” said Arata.
Bald Head Island’s three primary commercial development areas are the marina/harbor district, mid-island and East Beach.
Mayor Pro Tem/Councilor Scott Gardner said in an email that most of “the commercially zoned properties have been developed. There are limited parcels remaining to service the several hundred residential lots that have yet to be built. It is important we utilize the remaining parcels (judiciously) and that any new commercial properties maintain the look and feel of Bald Head.”
Arata said, “We just don’t have that much room left, so we need to doubly be able to get it right.”
Need reason and plan
Since November, CAPTF has met more than a half-dozen times, solicited public input and received over 200 responses from homeowners, amounting to 90 pages worth of feedback.
“We literally went through page by page,” said Arata.
CAPTF is recommending the creation of a Commercial Review Board, which would consist of five members and two alternates.
In order for the guidelines to be codified, a public hearing is required.
Village attorney Will Quick said the council would need a reason and a plan to extend the moratorium.
“From a legal perspective, the main point we have to keep in mind is whatever moratorium we extend or new moratorium we apply, we have a justification for it and a plan for achieving a goal that would allow us to release the moratorium,” he said during the council’s July 21 meeting,
As Arata sees it, there are two camps when it comes to commercial development.
“The camps I see, ‘We don’t want any more development. We want the island to stay the way it is.’”, said Arata. “And the other camp is, ‘We want development, but we want to see it done responsibly.’”
“I would think what people would want is that this is done right,” he said. “Change is inevitable. Some people like it, and some people don’t.”