The Southport Board of Aldermen unanimously voted at its Jan. 12 monthly meeting to pursue a meals and beverage tax.
Local jurisdictions may request an additional sales and use tax of up to 1% from the N.C. General Assembly for meals that are prepared at restaurants. The state currently assesses a 1% prepared meals tax and Southport does not have the authority to implement another one without going through the General Assembly.
“There have been discussions held about possibly having our state representatives go to the state legislature to have the ability to raise the local sales tax for meals and beverages,” City Manager Bonnie Therrien said. “It is nothing the board can authorize. What we’re doing is authorizing this moving forward to the state level for our state legislative delegates to bring it forward to the General Assembly.”
Southport legally can request a 1% tax, which would not apply to alcohol sales or foods that require cooking to prevent food borne illnesses. The tax also does not apply to food that the retailer only slices or repackages. Such requests, historically, have went to the voters in the form of a referendum and been rejected, particularly when the jurisdiction puts a 1% tax on the ballot.
“That’s up to the General Assembly to decide,” said Therrien on the possibility of a referendum. “Sometimes they have not mandated that the town do it, sometimes they had. I think in most cases they had to, so there is the possibility of a referendum, but it’s not 100%. Technically, they could approve it without doing that. Usually, they do want a municipality to go through that.”
Funds generated from such a tax should it get passed would go directly to promoting tourism.
“In the event it was passed the money does have to be used for tourism, our infrastructure or something that is going to encourage tourism,” said Therrien. “It’s not like we can just use it for the general fund.”
Municipalities that can show a high level of tourism, which leads to greater food sales, tend to garner more support from the public and the General Assembly for a new tax.
“How do we in some way monetize our visitors and our tourism for benefit of the city?” Mayor Joe Pat hatem said. “This is one of the ways to do so.”
Southport attempted a similar request in 2017 to help pay for infrastructure improvements and was denied by the state after a consensus on the subject couldn’t be reached.