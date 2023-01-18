Meals tax

If approved, a 1% tax could be added to bills for meals and beverages at restaurants and establishments in the City of Southport.

 

 Graphic by Joey Robinson

The Southport Board of Aldermen unanimously voted at its Jan. 12 monthly meeting to pursue a meals and beverage tax.

Local jurisdictions may request an additional sales and use tax of up to 1% from the N.C. General Assembly for meals that are prepared at restaurants. The state currently assesses a 1% prepared meals tax and Southport does not have the authority to implement another one without going through the General Assembly.

