Southport Development Services Director Travis Henley speaks to the Southport Planning Board at its Jan. 19 meeting in the Indian Trail Meeting Hall. Henley gave an update on numerous projects under review.
Development Services Director Travis Henley told the Southport Planning Board during its Jan. 19 meeting that several projects are continuing to make their way through the review process.
Henley stated that prior to the planning board’s meeting, city staff had received an updated site plan for 115 N. Howe Street and will need time to determine if a “punch list” of concerns with the project have been addressed. Property owners Eric and Frankie Beacham would like to replace the current Carr Insurance building with a three-story multi-purpose structure featuring retail space and a rooftop restaurant.
Henley said another review committee meeting will be held once everything is completed.
“Once that occurs we’ll bring it back to the review committee,” Henley said. “There is still some work that staff needs to do in terms of determinations for proper height and that sort of stuff.”
Planning Board member G.E. Mibelli questioned Henley about the timeline surrounding the project after saying he felt pressured at the presence of an attorney during the last committee meeting.
“I understand that there are time limits to our review process,” said Mibelli. “We had a lawyer sitting in on our meeting pressuring us to give them an answer. How does this play with the time to decide those issues?”
Henley said a 30-day clock resets every time the planning board requests additional information.
“That’s why we do those conversations in writing and not over the phone,” Henley said. “I would also argue, and this is my interpretation of the ordinance, that a 30-day requirement is only listed in the UDO administrator’s review of the proposal.
“The planning board’s role in a major site plan process is a separate line in the ordinance, and there is no mention of any review clock.”
Mibelli said that while he understands the desire for a resolution, the board needs time to properly review the project.
“I think it’s great for us because it eliminates the pressure,” said Mibelli of Henley’s explanation. “We need to be fair to the applicant but, at the same time, they need to understand that what they’re proposing is very difficult for the community to accept. We need to balance how we do this.”
Chairman Sue Hodgin at the board’s December meeting said the building under the submitted maximum 600+ occupancy would account for 3% of the city’s sewer usage and total sewer capacity, or the equivalent of 65 three-bedroom homes. With an occupancy of 200, Hodgin said the site would account for 1.4% of the city’s sewer capacity or the equivalent of 29 three-bedroom homes. Hodgin serves on the project’s review committee with Mibelli and Fred Fiss.
Other business
• Henley said review committee members assigned to look into a partial alley abandonment request on North Caswell Street joined city leaders on a site visit that unveiled some “interesting stuff” related to city water lines in the alley. Henley said there is uncertainty as to what is underneath the ground. In October, Gaines Brown and Tina Monk sent the city a letter requesting the abandonment of the alley behind their properties in order to create a greenway space.
“We don’t know what they’re connected to yet,” Henley said. “It’s safe to say that process will not move forward without (Public Services Director) Tom Stanley being directly involved.”
• The 101 E. Moore Street project remains under review as questions about parking remain a sticking point, Henley said.
“We’re going round and around with them on parking right now,” said Henley. “Staff still has some very serious concerns over their ability to meet the parking requirements that they need to meet. We’ve asked for some clarifications there.”
• City staff recently met with the applicant for the Oakton subdivision, Henley said, which is a proposed 20.51-acre plat located between Stuart and Fodale avenues. The plat application was submitted by Hanover Design Services, a Wilmington-based surveying company, for Stanley Martin Homes. The 42-lot proposed subdivision has a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet with a density of 2.05 units per acre.
Residents opposed to the development have expressed concerns related to the amount of new traffic the subdivision would bring to the area. Developers of the project also wouldn’t be bound to recent amendments of the city’s UDO related to tree protection and landscape preservation. The city, however, could offer incentives for the developer to do so.
“We had a productive meeting with applicant,” said Henley. “They are looking at some of those concerns, specifically related to Stuart Avenue. We talked a lot about stormwater at that meeting. At this point, staff is waiting on the applicant to get back with us with questions they were asked to answer.
“Once they have provided those answers and/or an update of the site plan, we’ll get that review committee scheduled.”