Travis Henley

Southport Development Services Director Travis Henley speaks to the Southport Planning Board at its Jan. 19 meeting in the Indian Trail Meeting Hall. Henley gave an update on numerous projects under review. 

Development Services Director Travis Henley told the Southport Planning Board during its Jan. 19 meeting that several projects are continuing to make their way through the review process.

Henley stated that prior to the planning board’s meeting, city staff had received an updated site plan for 115 N. Howe Street and will need time to determine if a “punch list” of concerns with the project have been addressed. Property owners Eric and Frankie Beacham would like to replace the current Carr Insurance building with a three-story multi-purpose structure featuring retail space and a rooftop restaurant.