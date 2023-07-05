Conditional zoning was the hot topic during a special meeting last Wednesday, and its potential impact on the environment and development in Southport were the questions.
A proposed conditional zoning text amendment drew concern and, in some cases outright opposition, from some Southport residents who made their opinions known.
Over the course of the two hour and 38-minute meeting at the Southport Community Building, the board of aldermen heard city residents express fears over how allowing conditional rezoning for residential properties would impact development and the environment. Rezoning for commercial properties was allowed when Southport rewrote its Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) in 2020.
The vast majority of properties in the city do not currently qualify for conditional rezoning according to Travis Henley, Southport’s Director of Development Services.
Unlike conventional zoning, in which standards are uniformly applied to all properties in a zoning district, conditional zoning allows for individual development conditions to be applied to a project. The board of aldermen can request conditions to mitigate the effects of use. Both the applicant and the city must agree to the terms of the conditional zoning for approval to be valid.
As part of a PowerPoint presentation, Assistant City Manager Dorothy Dutton noted that as compared to conventional zoning, conditional zoning requires more public input and provides more flexibility to the board of aldermen and the applicant.
Proponents of conditional rezoning for residential properties say it would give the aldermen broader authority and greater control over the types of projects they would like to see.
With conventional zoning, as long as a planned project meets the standards set forth in the UDO, an applicant is not obligated to provide anything additional. Also with conditional rezoning, the applicant could request a change or waiver of existing standards in exchange for almost any additional feature such as the amount of open space, housing types and community amenities. The board would have discretion to negotiate and ask an applicant to contribute towards the extension of services that would not only serve the proposed development, but also others within the city. The applicant could be asked to donate land that the city could use for a satellite fire or police station, as well.
“It’s a tool we can use to create better development,” said Alderman John Allen.
Residents speak out
Others see it differently. The board heard from 12 speakers who stepped up to the podium and another person whose emailed statement was read aloud. Many of those expressed reservations and doubts about the proposed amendment.
“Overall, this text amendment to allow conditional rezoning in residential districts is extremely flexible, vague, generic, ambiguous, confusing and contradictory in its presentation,” Shirley Sullivan of Southport said. “A text amendment as important as this should not allow such flexibility. It should be readable, understandable and enforceable.”
One sequence featured this exchange:
Sullivan: “Why would we reduce our development standards?”
Allen: “Who says we are?”
Sullivan: “The text amendment.”
Allen: “It doesn’t.”
Allen then said, “So, you think we’re just going to let anybody do what they want to do? Is that what we think? Seriously? So, there’s no trust of the board? Is that right? And why? Why is that? We said no to lots of developments.”
Another Southport resident, Francesca Slaughter, said she worked with the largest developer in southeastern North Carolina for 15 years, and as a realtor she is not anti-development.
“Having worked for a developer gave me insight, I can tell you one thing: developers only care about profit. Profit, profit, profit,” she said. Developers, she stated, are looking for the highest possible density to make profit.
“Given that conditional zoning gives the aldermen and the planning board very broad authority and discretion over conditional zoning applications, how will you safeguard the citizens of Southport (not only) now, but also in the future, from future boards, for giving favor to developers or to those who they have personal and business relationships with?” Slaughter asked.
Allen answered, “You can’t. It’s just that simple. History has shown us … if you think you can design an ordinance that’s going to prevent a future board from misbehaving somehow, you can’t. It’s impossible … we do not have the ability to tie the hands of future boards.”
He continued, “You can’t (not) pick your tools because you’re afraid the tool is going to hurt you.”
June McWhorter of Southport, who said she has a master’s degree in environmental science and taught science for 20 years, raised her concern over trees in the face of new development.
“It’s definitely not good science and it’s not good for Southport,” she said, adding, “When you cut trees, you add to global warming, but in this area you also add to localized flooding. A mature oak tree takes a hundred gallons a day from the ground …”
Lois Gandy of Southport said, “The more development that happens in Southport, the more trees we lose.”
Allen countered that conditional zoning is a way to have less tree removal and reduce the risk of flooding.
Mayor Pro-Tem/Alderman Karen Mosteller said among the areas in the region that have conditional zoning are Oak Island, Sunset Beach, St. James, Calabash, Shallotte, Carolina Beach, Burgaw, St. Helena, Surf City and Topsail Beach.
A public hearing on the proposed amendment will be held July 13. Mosteller said the board will not act on the matter that night.