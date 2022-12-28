With a key source of funding for a future kayak launch secured, Southport Parks & Recreation Director Heather Hemphill anticipates spending some of 2023 chasing down permits needed to complete the project.
City $9,000 short
The City of Southport was awarded a $141,000 grant in October through the North Carolina Coastal Management Program. The grant requires a 25% match from the city, but the new owners of the Southport Marina, Morningstar Marinas, have pledged $25,000 towards a new ADA-accessible kayak launch at the end of West West Street.
Hemphill presented a preliminary plan for a kayak launch to Southport aldermen in September that was estimated to cost approximately $200,000. She originally applied for a $150,000 grant, and believes the amount received by the city didn’t account for permitting and design costs.
“I’m not sure what the discrepancy between what they gave us and what we requested is,” Hemphill said. “Obviously, you can take off $5,000 because I think they’re only going to pay for the construction, and not the permitting aspect. That could be a reason why they took literally that amount.”
Boardwalk location
This year’s city budget included $13,000 for the kayak launch, but coming up $9,000 short with the grant could impact the scope of the project. The initial design had a six-foot-wide boardwalk that started at the end of West West Street and extended 168 feet to the water. Hemphill said the grant shortfall could lead to the boardwalk starting at a different spot.
Hemphill said she doesn’t know what will need to change terms of the boardwalk at this point.
“We may have to start with the kayak launch coming off the area closest to the parking lot instead of coming to (West West Street).The actual size of it will obviously be a little shorter. We’ll have to do a second phase to bring that boardwalk out to the actual end of the road.
She said another $9,000 may need to be come up with to complete the project.
Permit process
A prolonged permit process is expected to begin once the city signs the actual grant contract in early January. Hemphill is confident the city can avoid a situation similar to the city dock project which took nearly five years to complete. Because CAMA is an entity of the Division of Coastal Management and is the agency providing the grant, Hemphill said the permit process could take less than a year. Agencies such as the Army Corps of Engineers, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and a half dozen more will be involved in the permit process, and each has 90 days to review the project.
“I don’t foresee an issue with this,” said Hemphill. “These regulatory agencies will look to see what impact (the kayak launch) is going to have on that area. If they have a problem, we have to address it and it goes back to review for 90 days.”
Hemphill stated that is the point she wants the public to understand: “Just because we received this money doesn’t mean it’s shovel ready. We have regulatory permits and we’re at their mercy as to when they get to it. They just give us a timeframe.”
Based on her experience, Hemphill said it could take six to nine months to receive the permit.
Hopefully no hiccups
Hemphill credited city staff with helping secure the grant funding.
“People don’t know about all the work that goes on behind the scenes and everything that staff is doing,” Hemphill said. “Hopefully, this will be a project where we have no hiccups.”
Hemphill said she is excited and happy that the process is moving forward.
“We don’t currently have a kayak launch in Southport and we do have lots of kayakers. It’s always good to get money to help us provide an amenity to the city without costing the taxpayers.”