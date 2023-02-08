Southport aldermen hashed out a few things at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall Tuesday morning that will appear on Thursday evening’s meeting agenda.
The first agenda workshop was held in an effort to have more in-depth discussions about upcoming agenda items before being required to take any official action as a board. No votes were taken on anything during the workshop other than to adjourn the meeting.
Alderman Lowe Davis brought up the decision to extend the mayoral term from two to four years, which could be voted on by the board Thursday night. Davis said she felt the issue was bigger than a vote on one elected position, referencing previous discussions the board has had about possibly eliminating the city’s ward system.
“I would be more in support of a resolution in support of a study committee to come up with proposals with changes to our charter for us to consider,” said Davis. “I know it’s a whale, but I don’t think we can do it piecemeal by simply extending the mayor’s term.”
Aldermen Tom Lombardi, Robert Carroll and John Allen all expressed a desire to see the mayor’s term extended to four years.
“I think we should get this four-year mayor thing done,” said Allen. “I think we’ve got way too much we’re working on now to start rewriting the charter relative to how the elections are held. We’ve got enough to work on without doing that. I don’t see that as a priority.”
Carroll said two years isn’t enough time for a mayor to accomplish any goals before having to focus on getting re-elected.
“Every two years, it seems a little ridiculous,” Carroll commented. “I think this is a good step forward.”
Davis also suggested the board include a resolution in the city’s parks and recreation master plan to encourage the construction of a new indoor pool in or around Southport. The master plan will go to the Brunswick County commissioners later this month. Davis said she would like to see the county include a pool as a high priority on its capital improvement list.
“A resolution in support of that would be very helpful,” said Davis. “The need is great, especially for senior citizens.”
City Manager Bonnie Therrien said the request should be handled with “kid gloves,” as Southport is currently in the process of partnering with the county on a massive wastewater sewer treatment project. Alderman Rich Alt said that if the choice came down to a new pool or fixing the city’s sewer, it’s not much of a decision.
“I think a pool is great,” said Alt. “But at this point in time, if I had to ask the county to put $10 million over here or $10 million so I can flush my toilet, I’m thinking the toilet is going to win.”
Thursday night’s meeting will be held at the Southport Community Building at 6 p.m.