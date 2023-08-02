Oak Island Water Rescue (OIWR) aided a stranded kayaker last week after his recent purchase started showing signs of “buyer beware” early in its maiden voyage.
On July 27 at approximately 10 a.m., OIWR responded to a distress call coming from a kayaker near Beaver Dam Creek. The man had put his kayak into the water at the NE 55th Street boat launch and was making his way across the Intracoastal Waterway when he noticed his craft started taking on water, and was sinking.
“He bought a used kayak and was going out for the first time,” said OIWR Chief Pete Grendze. “While it looks like solid ground, it’s actually very mucky. Just like with most of these salt water marshes, you can’t really walk around out there.”
The kayaker decided to beach his vessel on the closest marsh and call for help. OIWR, Oak Island Fire Department and Oak Island Police Department all responded with the Coast Guard on standby. The OIWR drone quickly located the kayaker and Boat 4490 was able to bring the uninjured man and his kayak back to the boat ramp.
“He wasn’t in danger, he just couldn’t go anywhere because his boat was filling up with water,” said Grendze. “It had a crack in it that he didn’t realize.”
Grendze said the kayaker did a lot of things right on his trip (taking a cell phone and wearing a life jacket) but the mishap was assuming everything was fine with the vessel from the beginning.
“He probably should’ve tried it out first, especially since it was used,” said Grendze. “You never know if you’re buying somebody else’s mistake. A lot of time with kayaks, in the hollow space underneath, you don’t even see a crack until you realize there’s an issue going on when you’re in the water. They’re great, but that’s also a disadvantage in that you can’t immediately see that it’s taking on water.”