Oak Island Water Rescue (OIWR) aided a stranded kayaker last week after his recent purchase started showing signs of “buyer beware” early in its maiden voyage. 

On July 27 at approximately 10 a.m., OIWR responded to a distress call coming from a kayaker near Beaver Dam Creek. The man had put his kayak into the water at the NE 55th Street boat launch and was making his way across the Intracoastal Waterway when he noticed his craft started taking on water, and was sinking. 