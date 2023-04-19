St. James Woodworkers

Members of St. James Woodworkers present a new hand-crafted podium to the St. James Town Council on April 5. 

 

The St. James Town Council received a very practical gift from the St. James Woodworkers at its April 5 meeting. 

The woodworkers donated a new podium to the council chambers, and some of its members were present for the unveiling. David Campbell, a member of the St. James Woodworkers executive board, said the goal of the project was “to make the podium flexible,” which led designers to including a number of added features. 

