The St. James Town Council received a very practical gift from the St. James Woodworkers at its April 5 meeting.
The woodworkers donated a new podium to the council chambers, and some of its members were present for the unveiling. David Campbell, a member of the St. James Woodworkers executive board, said the goal of the project was “to make the podium flexible,” which led designers to including a number of added features.
“We didn’t know exactly what we were supposed to do exactly,” Campbell said. “We want to say ‘thank you,’ to the council members who put in their nickel’s worth.”
The new podium is made out of walnut with a cherry front and slate-like tile on top to prevent writing embedding into the wood. Its side panels and the town’s circular seal on the front can be changed out for other designs, and the podium was equipped with back rollers. Speakers also are able to raise and lower the podium to accommodate their height.
“There is a raise and lower feature so the speaker can find what’s most comfortable,” said Woodworker Mike Brasch. “Technically, that was really the most difficult part about building this. The weight and mass of the unit was difficult to estimate before we actually had it all together. It was put together with some pistons to balance the weight. Once we got that set up, we were able to put it all together.”
Mayor Jean Toner reciprocated the gesture with a plaque of appreciation from the town to the group to thank them for their dedication.
“It’s beautiful,” Toner said. “We truly appreciate it. It is amazing.”
Policy repealed
Council unanimously approved a motion to repeal a current policy related to remote meetings. During the COVID-19 pandemic, municipalities were granted the ability by the state to meet remotely. The action was designed to be temporary, and Toner said the state has since repealed the policy on remote meeting participation.
“We had to create a policy recognizing the change allowing it,” said Toner. “Now that the state has prohibited it, we now have to do a motion to appeal the policy that we created at that time. Prior to Covid, municipalities were not permitted to hold remote meetings. Municipalities are expected to meet in public with the public, and therefore remote meetings are prohibited.”
Committee revisions
Council approved a motion to adopt revisions for its policy on committees. Per the new policy, committees must record minutes of each meetings and forward the minutes to the town clerk for retention. Also, subcommittees must send any budget request to the town’s finance director in advance of the annual budget process.