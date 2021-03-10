Pine straw delivery has been underway this week for St. James residents who supported the town’s fire department during its annual fundraiser, and mulch will be delivered Saturday, March 20.
Sales of the two landscaping accouterments have raised $36,000 this spring to help fund operations of the all-volunteer St. James Fire Department (SJFD). The sale is one of two held annually, in spring and fall, which are the department’s only fundraising activities for the year.
“Over the 17 years we have been doing this fundraiser, we’ve tried to make it fun for the many volunteers who help us deliver pine straw and mulch,” said Mike Kiel, SJFD board member one of the organizers of the event. “On delivery days we have 50 to 60 community volunteers here at station 1 helping load and deliver pine straw.
“We feed them grilled hot dogs for lunch and have tee-shirts available to show the fire department’s appreciation for their help,” he added.
SJFD firemen load the delivery trailers with pine straw, then community volunteers make the well-orchestrated deliveries to St. James residents. Volunteers will have provided more than 20,000 bales of pine straw and 96 pallets of mulch to St. James homeowners by the time deliveries conclude March 20.
Kiel also noted that, due to COVID-19, this year’s event is being done a little differently than in past years: the volunteers must have their temperatures taken when they arrive, wear masks, and socially distance when possible.
According to Kiel, the success of the annual event is all about cooperation.
“That includes SJFD fire department crew members, EMTs, fire police and especially the citizen volunteers from our community who really make it happen,” he said.
Several local businesses also pitch in to help. Steve Richert of A Greener Way Landscaping lets SJFD use his company’s trailers to deliver pine straw, and a local building supply business also loans the group use of its two flat-bed trucks, forklifts and two operators to deliver the pallets of mulch later in March.
“Without them, we’d be out of the mulch business,” said Kiel.