Five Oak Island residents upset with the town’s new paid parking plan for beach areas are continuing to gather signatures for a potential recall election. Oak Island Town Council members John Bach, Mark Martin, Sheila Bell and Charlie Blalock, all of whom voted to implement a plan with a parking contractor, were served with paperwork January 26.
The petitioners are Gail and Glenn Baker, Colleen Zigler, George Graves and Debbie Lovely.
Petitioner Gail Baker said she was not so much against the concept of paid parking as she was against the way the town did it.
“There was not enough voter input,” she said. She also has problems with restricting right of way parking in non-beach areas. “I don’t want revenge,” she said. “I’m just standing up for what is right.”
The action does not affect Mayor Liz White, who does not have a vote unless there’s a tie, or Bill Craft, who voted against the parking plan set to begin April 1. Craft did vote for the two-year contract with Otto Connect during a special meeting held January 17.
Recall process
Recalling elected officials is difficult in North Carolina and allowed only under limited circumstances. Under Oak Island’s charter, a recall is allowed if petitioners can obtain the signatures of 25-percent of registered voters, which would amount to 2,050 voters, whose signatures and addresses must be submitted by February 27. For purposes of the petition, there are 8,200 registered voters in Oak Island.
The Board of Elections has 10 days to verify every name, although the board intends to get started as soon as possible
Should the petition be found valid, a recall election would need to be held between 60-90 days after sufficiency is established.
Brunswick County Board of Elections Director Sara LaVere called the action “unprecedented in Brunswick County.”
LaVere said that, if needed, an extra employee to verify signatures would cost $600 a week. Should there be a special election, it would cost the county about $30,000, she estimated.
Bach: We’ll see how this plays out
In the petitions, the five voters stated they were initiating action because the plan goes against the will of “citizens.”
Further, the affidavit states there’s nothing in the contract to address what happens if the contractor does not perform or underperforms.
The statement of work needs clarification about off-street parking, the document continues. There were changes that were not made clear but were still voted upon, the document states.
The affidavit questions council’s commitment to creating additional parking spaces, and questions the amount of personal information required for residents to maintain free beach-area parking.
Bell was unavailable for comment and Blalock said he did not wish to comment.
Martin said he expected the process to run its course and would abide by the wishes of the voters. He questioned why the group targeted four council members, when all five voted for the paid parking contract.
“We’ll see how this plays out,” said Bach. He said he understood some residents were frustrated but said the town has gone to considerable lengths to protect he interests of full-time residents.