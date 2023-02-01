Five Oak Island residents upset with the town’s new paid parking plan for beach areas are continuing to gather signatures for a potential recall election. Oak Island Town Council members John Bach, Mark Martin, Sheila Bell and Charlie Blalock, all of whom voted to implement a plan with a parking contractor, were served with paperwork January 26.

The petitioners are Gail and Glenn Baker, Colleen Zigler, George Graves and Debbie Lovely. 

