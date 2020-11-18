Brunswick County’s courthouse will officially be named in honor of the late Superior Court Judge Ola M. Lewis.
County commissioners voted 4-1 Monday to approve the renaming, with District 3 Commissioner Pat Sykes opposed. Sykes explained that she doesn’t have a concern with Judge Lewis but feels the county shouldn’t name buildings after persons.
The board voted in May to place a plaque in the lobby of the courthouse in honor of Judge Lewis, who was a resident of Boiling Spring Lakes. That plaque will mirror an existing one to be installed at completion of phase one of the major $11-million courthouse renovation and expansion project now underway at the county government center near Bolivia.
Sykes did second a motion Monday by District 4 Commissioner Mike Forte to approve a design for that plaque and to place it inside the courthouse. County Manager Randell Woodruff told commissioners the building should be finished a year from now but that maybe a ceremony and groundbreaking could be held in late spring, if the coronavirus by then allows for a larger gathering of people.
The board approved a resolution read by Commissioner Marty Cooke on the renaming of the courthouse, and board members spoke about the impact Judge Lewis left on the county before her death last December after a two-year battle against cancer.
“She guided me in many ways,” said Forte. “I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair today if it wasn’t for Ola Lewis.”
Forte referred to his troubled past he has publicly acknowledged and said he sought council from Lewis before running for office in Boiling Spring Lakes and later for county commissioner.
“When you talked to Ola, you always knew you were in the presence of someone special,” said Forte.
Lewis had many accomplishments during her service to the county and to the State of North Carolina while on the bench. She was appointed as District Court judge in 1993, a seat she held until 2000, when she was appointed to a special Superior Court judgeship by Gov. Jim Hunt. She was awarded the Dogwood Award in 2017, the Order of the Longleaf Pine in 2018, and the Old North State Award in 2010.
During her tenure, she implemented drug treatment court to help turn lives around and to save lives by giving defendants a chance to overcome addictions and to stay out of prison. She was also instrumental in leading a battle against opioid addiction in the county.
Commissioner Randy Thompson said he watched how Judge Lewis treated people in her courtroom who had committed crimes but who were struggling to turn their lives around. She was willing to work with them and offer them hope.
“I, too, do think she is very deserving of this honor and look forward to the day we can call this the Judge Ola M. Lewis Courthouse,” said Thompson.
Board Chairman Frank Williams said he heard from numerous people who proclaim Judge Lewis’s drug treatment court actually saved their lives.
“That’s something that struck a chord with me,” said Williams. “She certainly left a positive impact on this community.”
The county’s policy for renaming facilities after persons was approved by the board in March 2017. It states the person must be deceased and at least one of the following conditions must be met:
N The deceased person made a significant contribution to the enhancement of the quality of life in the community and was widely recognized and highly regarded for his or her work in the community; or
N The deceased person made a significant financial contribution to the development or acquisition of the facility, park or public recreation area; or
N Leased property has been named by the lessor for a deceased person.
Discussions about naming the courthouse after Judge Lewis were initiated by the board in February. Commissioner Cooke said Monday’s action was a long time coming.
“I have to say this, Judge Lewis was ahead of her time,” said Cooke. “She was a visionary.”
Through her innovative drug treatment court, Cooke said, Lewis found ways to make the process work to improve the lives of people who needed help. It became a model for the state to follow.
“Judge Lewis did that in her tenure,” said Cooke. “Unfortunately for her, it was a life cut short.”
Commissioner Sykes asked if the county knew how much it was going to cost to make the changes and if the county had a plan for going forward. She agreed that a rendering of the proposed courthouse sign did look attractive.
“We don’t need to make any changes that I am aware of that will be costly,” said Woodruff.
Adding the name to the building will be a one-time cost that is yet to be determined, he said.
In a released statement following Monday night’s vote, Reginald Holley, the husband of the late judge, said Lewis was a woman of tremendous grace.
“For the Brunswick County Courthouse to be renamed after my wife is much more than a gesture – it is both a beacon and a talisman – a reminder in perpetuity of the love Judge Lewis had for the community to which she was tirelessly devoted,” Holley stated. “As the youngest appointed judge in the state’s history, who served the longest of any female judge in North Carolina, her life was committed to serving the people of Brunswick County. My family and I are humbled by the decision of the Brunswick County Commissioners. We will never cease to remember her ability to recognize the potential and humanity of each person, and how that ability changed so many lives.”
In other business Monday, commissioners:
N Received a detailed report on the county’s COVID-19 status by County Health and Human Services Director David Stanley. He said the county now has 55 deaths due to the coronavirus and 509 current active cases that are being isolated in 339 different households.
The current positive testing rate is 6.6% while the state rate is 8.1%. State officials would like to see that number below 5%.
N Voted unanimously to permanently close Dutch Street SE at the request of property owner Home Place of Wilmington LLC. The street is 763 feet long and is across from Sacred Heart Catholic Church on N.C. 211 at Dosher Cutoff Road.
Affected properties have access to and road frontage on N.C. 211 and the street is no longer needed. No one spoke at a public hearing prior to the vote.
N Approved on their consent agenda a contract with Team Construction for $670,000 for a new JROTC building at South Brunswick High School.