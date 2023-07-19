Now is the time and Southport is the place.
That is how some people feel about conditional rezoning. Others disagree vehemently.
The opposing thoughts clashed last Thursday evening during a public hearing on a proposed text amendment that would make conditional rezoning available to residential properties in the city.
Southport allowed conditional rezoning for non-residential properties when it updated its Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) in 2020, but that is not currently an option for the vast majority of properties in the city.
Unlike traditional zoning, which is an administrative process that leaves the city with little leeway if an applicant meets all the standards set forth in the UDO, conditional rezoning is a legislative process that allows for individual development conditions to be applied to a project. The city could set conditions for a project, which both the city and the applicant would need to agree on, for it to go into effect. The ultimate authority lies with the board
of aldermen, which would have broad discretion.
Residents speak out
Proponents say conditional rezoning’s flexibility could help Southport tailor projects it would like to see happen. Opponents have voiced skepticism and cited fears that it would open the door to further development, ultimately harming the local environment and quality of life.
Southport’s Director of Development Services, Travis Henley, spelled out some of the advantages conditional rezoning offers and used Howe Street as an example of why he believes conditional rezoning would be a good fit for Southport.
“I remember when I first came to Southport and, you know the old saying, ‘All you have to do is drive down Howe Street one time and you fall in love with it,’” he said. “And it was shocking to me to learn that all of this that we hold dear in the downtown area … it exists without any historic preservation protection at all. It’s just here because people care about it. That says to me that conditional zoning is absolutely the appropriate tool, because people care.”
But misgivings were also voiced. Aside from Henley, the aldermen heard Thursday from 10 people on the subject, including three whose emails were read aloud during the one-hour, 35-minute hearing at the Southport Community Building.
With a couple of exceptions, those comments were not favorable to conditional rezoning. At a special meeting about conditional rezoning held last month, the aldermen heard from 12 speakers who stepped to the podium and one whose email was read. Many of those speakers also expressed reservations about conditional rezoning.
“Conditional zoning gives far too much power and discretion to the board, and is subjective,” Tracy O’Bryant of Southport said Thursday.
Stephen Carpenter, who said he lives in South Carolina but has connections to the Southport community, stated conditional zoning’s flexibility is what it gives it power, but that flexibility can also lead to vagueness that can pose a problem for developer and staff alike.
Carpenter, who said he has 25 years of experience as a professional planner, acknowledged he is not an expert on conditional zoning. He fears that if the amendment is adopted, the city could find itself open to lawsuits from those denied conditional rezoning.
“You have a good ordinance,” he said. “You have a good PUD (Planned Unit Development). Your neighborhoods look great. Your storefronts look great. Your downtown looks great. I caution you to not let perfection be the enemy of good. You have a good ordinance. Don’t make it so convoluted and hard to understand that it gets you sued.”
‘Vague on purpose, right?’
Alderman John Allen addressed the matter of vagueness.
“We’ve heard this before that CZ is too vague,” he said. “It’s supposed to be, right? That’s the whole point. It’s conditional zoning. We come up with the conditions. If the conditions were in place beforehand, it wouldn’t be vague, but it wouldn’t be conditional zoning, either. It’s vague on purpose, right?”
Concerns over approval of a conditional rezoning application setting a precedent were taken on by Allen, who pointed out that the conditional zoning language references the uniqueness of each parcel and project. If every project is unique and different, he said, then there is no way to set a precedent.
City attorney Brady Herman said courts typically don’t interfere with legislative powers and uphold legislative decisions unless they are “arbitrary and capricious, just completely in bad faith by the board …”
Ginny Prunty of Southport urged a “No” vote on the amendment in her email, citing no guarantees from possible unintended consequences. “That is not an acceptable answer for something so consequential for the future of Southport,” she wrote.
Another email writer, Southport resident Shirley Sullivan, expressed her opposition with these words: “I really don’t think we need another development tool. Nothing is broken. This will ultimately take the power away from the UDO. (Do) the aldermen truly want all of this power? If some of the aldermen don’t think the public trusts them now, one can only imagine what this would do to the level of trust.”
Speaking to the board, Ray Martino of Southport said, “I have yet to hear any member of the public say, ‘Conditional zoning is coming! Yippee!’ So we’ve heard people advocating for it, but we just don’t get it. And so my take at this point is, if the elected folks don’t convince the public and get them - us - to believe in the good of conditional zoning, there may well be a new set of elected officials that will have to earn the public’s trust.”
Trying to strike balance
Lora Sharkey was a Southport alderman when conditional zoning for non-residential use was added to the UDO. “I was quite excited about it and I thought it was a positive thing because we could get some specific conditions with particular lots or places in town that we were concerned about when there was proposed development,” she said. “It wouldn’t just give us that standardized checklist of things (in which) if they met it on their plan, then we had to approve it.”
Wes MacLeod, the Cape Fear Council of Governments local government services director, addressed concerns over development. “I don’t care how many times you update the UDO, a million times, you are not going to solve that problem and so that is something this city, other local governments across the region, are having to struggle through,” he said.
“You all know the action that’s happening in the (state) legislature,” he continued. “They are telling us all that, ‘Folks, you need to let some of this (development) happen or we’re going to tell you how it’s going to happen and you’re not going to have a say in the matter.’ That is what we absolutely don’t want, right? So it’s trying to strike the appropriate balance between the two.”
Henley said under the by-right option he has presented projects that he knew the aldermen did not like, yet he had to tell the board that unless it approved the project, the city would get sued and lose. “This would be a way to try and avoid that,” he said. “It’s not going to work for every property. Not everybody’s going to ask for it.”
Henley noted, “If this is approved and the first person who comes to me and says, ‘Hey Travis, I’m interested in pursuing a conditional rezoning,’ the first thing I’m going to tell them is to watch the whatever number of meetings we end up having about this topic. If they want to know what the community wants, it’s all right here.
“They’re going to know that this is an uphill battle, and it’s got to be something special that truly deserves its approval.”