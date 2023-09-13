If Southport wants to recruit and retain public employees, the city should offer higher salaries than most of its competing municipalities and flexible work schedules.
That was the message of a consultant working on a compensation and classification study for the city.
“We want to give you a fair and competitive pay plan,” said Rob Williamson, project manager for Evergreen Solutions LLC, a national public sector consulting firm that has worked in 48 states and done over 1,000 such studies. “In a rapidly growing area, within the context, too, of the most competitive labor markets in the history of this nation, you have to be competitive.
“I’m telling elected officials, policymakers such as yourselves around the nation, the ‘do-nothing’ option is not on the table for you as (elected officials). If you want to be competitive in the marketplace, you are going to have to pay a competitive wage. The days of saying, ‘Well, you know, we’ll do it next cycle … we’ll do it next fiscal year,’ you do that at your own peril. If you want your service levels to deteriorate, then go with the ‘do-nothing’ option.”
Williamson outlined the study process during the Board of Aldermen’s agenda review meeting last Friday at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall. The study that started in August will include surveys of city employees and the marketplace, recommendations and a final report to the board by December or January.
Onsite orientation and focus group sessions were held Thursday, said Williamson, who said turnover is more expensive than retaining employees. He said employees now have information available to see what types of salaries they can command based on their skill sets.
“I told your staff yesterday, ‘Every single one of you in the room, if you were fired today, if you’re willing to relocate, I guarantee you you’ll have a job offer within 30 days,’” Williamson said. “That’s just the reality that we find ourselves in.”
One important item to be ironed out is in what direction the city wants to go with salaries. Williamson indicated it would be helpful if Southport put its salaries in the 60th percentile of the market, meaning out of 10 market peers only four would pay more than Southport. He believes that if Southport places its salaries in the 50th percentile, it will place itself at a disadvantage.
“You have a housing issue here where affordability is going to be something that is going to start becoming more and more of an issue, because right now somebody could live 30 minutes outside of town,” Williamson said. “They might be able to get to more affordable housing, right? And the commute isn’t that bad. But what happens with growth? Put another 279 people a month here, and you put more home sites here … you’re going to put more traffic on the roads. Now, my 30-minute commute just became a 45-minute commute each way. Well, now I’m going to make my employment decision on that commute.”
City Manager Bonnie Therrien said Southport has lost potential employees because of the shortage of affordable housing in the area and her own preference not to offer a remote working option.
“I’ve lost hires because people want to work remote, and I’m old school,” she said. “I don’t believe in remote a lot, and I believe that city halls need to be open five days a week. But I do think we’re going to need to start looking at a four-day work week … it would be a case where there would be four 10-hour days. City hall stays open five days.”
Williamson indicated that would be a wise direction. The more options the city can provide, he said, the better.
“It’s not just remote any more,” he said. “It is flexibility, and it’s one of those things where the ‘do-nothing’ option really isn’t there for you because that’s the direction that the market is going, right? So, you’re going to place yourself at a competitive disadvantage if you put a flag in the ground and say, ‘We are going to be five days. You’re going to work an eight-hour shift, and that’s the end of it.’
“Well, that’s great. You can do that. You just eliminate probably 25-percent of the workforce that would be willing to come to work here, or you’re going to have workforce that’s going to want to go elsewhere. And here’s the thing that we know, is that for organizations that do four (10-hour days) and have more flexible work schedules, the productivity goes up … the efficiency goes up.”
Williamson said the days of the public sector offering superior job benefits as compared to the private sector are over.
“Quite frankly, that’s just not the case any more,” he said. “Right now what we’re finding is that, especially with the next generation of talent, they’re making their decisions based primarily on salary because there isn’t a discernible gap between the private and the public sector any more. In many instances, I could say that it’s been inverse where we have certain markets that I go into where there’s private-sector influences from Amazon and Walmart and large grocery distributorships where their benefits absolutely are better than the public sector.”