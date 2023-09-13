Rob Williamson

Rob Williamson, project manager for Evergreen Solutions LLC, said it would be helpful if the City of Southport offered higher salaries than its competitors and flexible work schedules. (Photo by Bob Liepa)

 

If Southport wants to recruit and retain public employees, the city should offer higher salaries than most of its competing municipalities and flexible work schedules.

That was the message of a consultant working on a compensation and classification study for the city.