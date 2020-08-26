Oak Island’s largest subdivision, more than four years in the making, is on the verge of welcoming its first full-time residents.
Developers of the Hawthorne apartments at Pine Forest expect to open the doors to its first tenants as soon as late October.
At least two of the other buildings at the 168-unit complex will be ready in November, said Ilene Green of Hawthorne Residential Partners. When completed, the 168-unit complex will have one, two and three-bedroom apartments, including some with detached, enclosed garages. The clubhouse has a pool and 24-hour fitness center and business center, Green said.
She also said that the complex is intended for full-time residents, and no short-term rentals would be allowed.
“The goal is to create a community,” stated Green.
“We’re excited to be the new kid on the block,” said Brett Bailey.
Pine Forest has gone through some planning and ownership changes since it was started on several thousand acres north of N.C. 211 and east of the Midway Commons shopping center.
Phase one is now owned by Tommy Sofield and includes a 108-lot subdivision called The Lakes, along with other planned development. Six homes at The Lakes, including a couple of models, are expected to be finished by mid-September, said Kevin Henry, finance and business development manager for Pine Forest.
Legacy Homes by Bill Clark and Trusst Building Group are the selected contractors.
“Both have a 30-year history and they set the tome with these models,” Henry said.
Vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, walk-in closets and natural gas fireplaces are common features, although both builders offer custom floor plans. Most homes will be 1,700-2,300 square feet in The Lakes.
Because the roads will be privately owned (but accessible to the public), developers expect many residents to use golf carts for short trips. With private streets, it’s not necessary to register carts and go through all the steps required for street-legal low-speed vehicles.
The long-term plan connects the first phase with the second phase and a separate road to Midway Road.
Henry said single-family homes would start in the mid-$300,000 range.
Health and senior care
Novant Health Care opened its family clinic at Pine Forest in 2017. The Lakes clubhouse and a separate assisted living facility are under construction alongside the subdivision and Hawthorne apartments.
“The Landings of Brunswick, a 42,849-square-foot senior living community, is currently under construction in the Pine Forest development,” wrote James Harvey of ALG Senior. “The community will offer 56 assisted living units as well as 24 secured assisted living units, with options for both private and semi-private accommodations. The community will offer 24-hour staff, full laundry and housekeeping services, dining services, pharmacy delivery and medication assistance, emergency call system throughout the community, as well as in-house physician and therapy services. All residents on the assisted living side will also have access to kitchenettes. The community will welcome four-legged family members, as well. The Landings of Brunswick is expected to open mid-2021. Once operational, the community will employ about 50 individuals.”
Phase one of Pine Forest is about 2,500 acres and will include roughly 1,500 living units at buildout, Henry said.