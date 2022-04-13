Without offering clearly stated justification, Oak Island Town Council voted in the majority to deny a special use permit (SUP) to a Wake County investor seeking to build a 12-suite, 4,975 square-foot house on The Point at the end of Kings Lynn Drive. Houses larger than 4,000 square feet require an SUP and must meet other stipulations that don’t always apply to smaller dwellings.
The house in question, called Poseidon Palace, would include 770-square-feet of covered porches, an elevated pool and splash pad, which do not count toward the regulated area. It would be the fifth house in a six-lot subdivision at the extreme west end of the town, all zoned R-6 single-family residential. Town officials said the lot was among the few large ones that could accommodate a structure of that size. It is also in a state Inlet Hazard Area, regulated in part by the Coastal Area Management Act.
Development Services Director Steve Edwards said the plan as presented met the criteria for an SUP, and would be compatible with four other large homes in the subdivision.
Council Member John Bach raised concerns that the other larger homes were permitted before the current SUP rules were included in the town’s unified development ordinance. Council Member Mark Martin asked whether off-street parking was adequate. Mayor Liz White also expressed concern that, as a practical matter, occupants would be using right-of-way or other town parking, which is already stretched thin in the season.
Attorney Greg Kleva said the application fulfilled the town’s requirements and would be compatible with the neighborhood.
Martin’s motion to approve the permit failed 4-1, with council members Charlie Blalock, Sheila Bell, Bill Craft and Bach voting in the negative.
Resident Phil Dudley asked the town to keep strengthening the tree ordinances and canopy preservation. He added that council might consider limiting the number of habitable housing stories to two (as does Caswell Beach) and restrict “large businesses disguised as homes.”
Other business
In other business, council:
Approved a special use permit to allow Mansfield Property Holdings to use a lot adjacent to the existing heating and air conditioning company at 5219 E. Oak Island Drive for storage of old units headed for recycling. The lot will be fenced, gated and locked. The change allows the business to more efficiently handle entire HVAC units, rather than having to break them down into six or seven separate piles, said Matt Mansfield. Council Member Bell, who is related to the applicants, was recused from the discussion and the vote to approve was unanimous.
• Approved closing the fenced-off street end at NE 54th Street at Dutchman Creek condominiums. The town has been at odds with the condo homeowners association (HOA) for years over access and maintenance of the bulkhead. The HOA agreed to give the town two residential vacant lots across 55th Street from the town’s boat and trailer parking lot adjacent to the two public boat ramps. Town Attorney Brian Edes said the settlement leaves the town with $500,000 worth of property and enhances the value of the parking lot and ramps.
• Heard from Water Rescue Chief Pete Grendze that the team had 60 calls last year and five “saves” of people who could have died or been seriously injured. The all-volunteer, nonprofit group is considering expanding its ranks to accommodate growth of the town and the region.
• Proclaimed Wednesday, April 13, as Arbor Day, an event that has often been incorporated into Earth Day, particularly prior to and during the pandemic. Students and volunteers will ceremonially plant trees at Veterans Park, but more than a score of other trees remain to be put in the ground. The town was awarded the trees because of volunteer efforts to collect and properly dispose of litter.
Environmental Advisory Committee (EAC) Chairwoman Margaret Anne Johnson, paraphrasing Joyce Kilmer, said that only God can create a tree, but it takes people to plant and care for them. To that end, she thanked the town’s Public Works Department and Director Scott Thornall, staffer Kinnette Tower, Skip Cox, the Beach Preservation Society, Oak Island Beautification Club and the Davis Canal marsh cleaners.
Pam Johnson of the EAC presented the town with a flag noting the 25th year anniversary of Oak Island’s Tree City USA designation.