Well, when it comes to city budgets, an awful lot.
The number arrived at Wednesday evening was .275, as in .275 cents per $100 of assessed property value. That is the tax rate for the City of Southport budget adopted by the board of aldermen for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The spending plan comes with a tax rate higher than the originally proposed outlined in City Manager Bonnie Therrien’s PowerPoint presentation to the board June 6.
A motion by Alderman Robert Carroll to adopt a revenue-neutral tax rate of .275 cents and allocate approximately $459,000 in surplus to the capital improvement fund was approved, 4-2.
Mayor Pro-Tem/Alderman Karen Mosteller, who presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Joe Pat Hatem, voted in favor of the $41,237,813 budget along with Aldermen John Allen, Robert Carroll and Tom Lombardi. Rich Alt and Lowe Davis voted in opposition at the special budget meeting held at the Southport Community Building.
The budget comes with a 13.8% increase in expenditures and a projected $15.9% rise in revenues.
Carroll said shoring up the capital improvement fund is important to Southport.
“After years of kicking the can, we are faced with extensive needs and challenges in maintaining and improving our infrastructure, facilities and public services,” said Carroll. “These needs range from repairing roads and sidewalks, upgrading public buildings, investing in parks and recreational areas, (to) enhancing essential services like water and sanitation systems.”
Alt, who clarified that he would not have voted for the lower tax rate either, said that with the exception of two paramedics, he doesn’t believe 11 new employees should be hired without a workforce analysis.
“I don’t think the additional employees are justified in a normal workforce analysis,” he said. “I don’t think that we should be changing the budget at the 11th hour when we walk into this room. … We raised your taxes by 25-percent last year, and now we’re going to use up a million dollars of that additional new tax money for employees that we may, or may not, need.”
Davis said the .275 tax rate “places too high a burden on the people of this community. There are plenty of people in this community for whom 15 or 20 dollars a month more really hurts. So, I will vote for a budget that calls for a .2428 tax rate, but not the .275.”
Mosteller said, “This budget includes funding for infrastructure projects and helps begin building the capital improvement fund to have the resources that we will need to fund dredging the yacht basin, creating a comprehensive yacht basin district plan, building a new police station, building a new public works facility” and also sidewalk projects. “Step by step, we are making plans and moving forward.”