The City of Southport came together last Saturday to mark a special recognition for John N. Smith Cemetery.
Established in 1880, the cemetery last year was placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of Interior, becoming the only stand alone cemetery in the country to achieve such status. In February, the Southport Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of a bronze plaque to commemorate the recognition.
Saturday’s ceremony celebrated the coming together of both, as the board for the John N. Smith Cemetery Restoration and Preservation Inc. unveiled the new plaque that will welcome visitors to the site for years to come.
‘I never thought it would happen’
“I can’t even explain it,” said Judy Gordon, chairperson for the cemetery restoration nonprofit. “It’s the end of a long road, but it’s the beginning of something else … maybe a coming together.”
Gordon has spent many hours over the years in the heat of summer and the dead of winter, walking the cemetery grounds picking up debris and raking leaves. For all of the volunteers like her, maintaining the cemetery has been a way to honor Southport’s past and make sure an important part of its history wouldn’t be lost to the sands of time. Unveiling the plaque in front of honored guests, elected officials and everyday citizens who cared enough to donate their efforts to the hallowed grounds was something Gordon couldn’t even imagine happening not too long ago.
“I never did picture this, even when the subject came up,” said Gordon. “I thought it would be nice, but I never thought it would happen. Never.
“It was like reaching for the stars. You can’t even reach because it’s too far.”
People of all ages attended the ceremony, bringing together generations with a shared past and common vision for the future. More than 1,700 graves, many of them unmarked, lie across the three acres of John N. Smith Cemetery. Volunteers spend Saturdays keeping the cemetery tidy, and local donations have helped fund projects at the site, such as erecting a fence around the property.
The culmination of hard work
“It has historical significance,” Wendell Watson, treasurer of the restoration group, said. “A lot of people in general had forgotten about this cemetery, but now this shows that is well-remembered. We have received a lot of donations from a lot of local people and different groups. We never would’ve raised that money without all of the donations that came in. There has been a lot of hard work put into this place.”
John N. Smith’s burial in 1874 is the first one recorded at the cemetery. Trustees of what would become the St. James African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, Southport’s lone Black congregation at the time, purchased the land in 1880. The site added another acre of land in 1949.
“This is so exciting,” said Ellie DeYoung, secretary of the nonprofit. “It’s like like our ‘dream come true.’ We came from a place of just trying to rake the leaves, trim the trees, and preserve it as much as possible, all the way to a time where we can celebrate being on the National Historical Register of Historic Places. It’s very exciting. It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work.
“It’s a grass roots effort and was started by a group of African-Americans from Southport who had many of their loved ones buried here and they wanted to respect and preserve this cemetery,” DeYoung continued. “It’s just grown and grown. The City of Southport has supported incredibly in this effort.
“It’s not a cemetery that belongs to a few, it belongs to the town.”
‘Unlike anything else in America’
Alderman Lowe Davis serves on the John N. Smith Restoration & Preservation Inc. board and couldn’t vote on the plaque expenditure, but she applauded her contemporaries for approving the purchase.
“This is a project that has been supported by the entire Southport community at-large,” Davis said. “It’s a crucial part of the heritage of Southport. As we know, many people have moved here from somewhere else and may not realize the depth of the Black community’s contribution to Southport. This is perfectly emblematic of that. This is unlike anything else in America.”
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem capped a list of guests who attended the unveiling ceremony, including Deborah Maxwell, president of the North Carolina NAACP, Andrew Parks, and Rev. Lena Tobler. Jwantana Frink provided the musical entertainment, singing “Lift Every Voice,” “Wind Beneath my Wings,” and other songs.
“We gather today on sacred ground to commemorate, not only the spirituality of John N. Smith Cemetery, but to commemorate and proclaim the historical significance and the importance of remembering the African American community in Southport and their contributions to the city,” said Hatem.
“It is an honor for me as Mayor, and for the First Lady, to stand with you today on this blessed occasion on the unveiling of the bronze plaque designating this cemetery on the National Register of Historic Places, which the City of Southport was proud to contribute to its purchase, and know that I will continue to support historic preservation in our city, including John N. Smith Cemetery.”