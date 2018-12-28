Bald Head Island Village Council approved continuing the non-lethal deer management program at its meeting Friday. Before the meeting, council held a work session that included an exchange with Bald Head Conservancy Director Chris Shank and an expert in deer biology from N.C. State University.
Technicians using anesthetic darts and an immunocontraceptive have been treating does on the island for five years, with the goal to maintain the herd at about 200 individuals. Does must be individually tracked and require successive doses of the contraceptive for two years for most to be sterile.
Several factors are at play. The Conservancy’s population surveys use both cameras and spotters, but the real numbers are difficult to project. The main habitat for deer – the maritime forest – has taken a beating from heavy rains and hurricanes. Also, recent surveys suggest the number of fawns is lower than might be expected.
Scientists are wondering whether the increasing number of coyotes could be affecting the number of fawns.
At the meeting, several speakers asked council to maintain the darting and contraception program, instead of culling deer with small-caliber rifles, as has been done in the past. One speaker said the cost of the contraceptive program was too much.
Village Manager Chis McCall said the numbers appear to show no pressing need for a lethal cull this season. The deer can only be darted after the end of the regular hunting season.
Council voted unanimously to continue the non-lethal control, and the town expects to receive a state permit soon. There is $47,500 in the budget for the job, McCall said.
In other business, council:
• Agreed to transfer $1.5-million from undesignated fund balance to cover storm cleanup, debris management and other Hurricane Florence expenses. The Village will likely be reimbursed by federal emergency managers.
• Accepted the donation of $140,000 for two new pumps, hoses, related equipment and storm management work from several residents.
• Passed a resolution asking Bald Head Association to consider closing the wildlife overlook off Stede Bonnet Wynd. Despite warning signs, some visitors continue to feed alligators there and officials are afraid someone might get hurt, as happened recently in Florida.
• Agreed to a new, detailed survey of the island using airborne lasers, called LiDAR. The hope is that a better survey will lead to better stormwater solutions.
– Lee Hinnant