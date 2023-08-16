Matthew Kirkland and Leon Hicks

Oak Island Planning Director Matthew Kirkland and Barnes Bluff resident Leon Hicks answer council questions during the Aug. 8 public hearing. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

Oak Island Town Council unanimously denied a unified development ordinance text amendment proposal Aug. 8 that would have raised height limits on single family residential lots in the mainland’s commercial low density (C-LD) district. 

In his application to the town, Barnes Bluff resident Leon Hicks asked for the creation of a new dimensional standard table and a subsection for single-family residential lots over .4 acres with the C-LD district. The table would increase front, side and rear setbacks, and increase the maximum building height allowed to 41 feet in the VE (coastal) flood hazard area and 45 feet in any flood hazard area on single family residential lots in the C-LD. 