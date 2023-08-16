Oak Island Town Council unanimously denied a unified development ordinance text amendment proposal Aug. 8 that would have raised height limits on single family residential lots in the mainland’s commercial low density (C-LD) district.
In his application to the town, Barnes Bluff resident Leon Hicks asked for the creation of a new dimensional standard table and a subsection for single-family residential lots over .4 acres with the C-LD district. The table would increase front, side and rear setbacks, and increase the maximum building height allowed to 41 feet in the VE (coastal) flood hazard area and 45 feet in any flood hazard area on single family residential lots in the C-LD.
“This is a mainland proposal only,” Hicks told council. “This has been a problem that has vexed homeowners and property owners on the mainland for years. I think it actually greatly simplifies the issue.”
Planning Director Matthew Kirkland said Oak Island’s comprehensive land use plan is “silent” on building heights on the mainland, but it encourages the town to maintain current height limits on the island. The mainland was not included in the recommendation. The land use plan also encourages development patterns that support the retention of Oak Island’s small town character and family atmosphere. Kirkland agreed that the proposed ordinance would create a simpler height exception for commercial and multi-family development but overall it adds another layer of complexity in evaluating development within the C-LD.
“It complicates existing height restrictions, which are based on special flood hazard areas,” said Kirkland. “Staff does not recommend approval of the proposed text amendment as drafted. It is inconsistent with the town’s comprehensive land use plan ... and it is not reasonable or in the public interest as it would add complexity to the UDO for citizens and staff.”
Approximately 2,375 acres within town jurisdiction is zoned C-LD, with around 190 lots meeting Dixon’s proposed .4-acre threshold, most of which lies along N.C. 211 and Long Beach Road. Height regulations, Kirkland said, are based on the lot’s flood hazard area. Hicks argued that many lots on the mainland in the C-LD fall under more than one flood hazard area, creating confusion for homeowners, developers and architects. Limited height restrictions also reduce the amount of pitch on rooftops, said Hicks, which increases the risk of wind damage.
“I can’t see any downside for the island of Oak Island,” Hicks said. “I realize the island has special requirements and needs, but as far as the mainland goes, for these types of homes and these types of lots it only makes sense.”
During the public hearing, Oak Island resident Glen Baker told council it should take the advice of both the planning board and planning staff and deny the request.
“(Kirkland) is the expert,” Baker said. “I agree with his summation of this. Do we really need increased height in Oak Island?”
Councilmember John Bach voted against the proposal but did see some merit behind the request and feels it should be included in the broader UDO audit.
“Should we think about the mainland in different ways?” Bach asked. “That all needs to be discussed. The magnitude of this change and the way in which it would occur seems ill-considered. We should move forward with the UDO audit and look carefully at we do and don’t permit.”
Councilmember Sheila Bell wasn’t in favor of increasing height limits on the island or mainland. The rest of council supported the idea of updating the town’s table of uses and UDO.
“Maybe this would be, maybe not,” said Councilmember Charlie Blalock. “With the UDO not up to speed, this should not go forward.”