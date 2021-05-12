Oak Island Town Council tentatively agreed on Tuesday to a fiscal 2022 budget that would maintain a property tax rate of 28 cents per $100 value, with five cents dedicated toward beach projects. The town currently directs four cents toward shoreline protection, in addition to a portion of the accommodations tax.
Town Manager David Kelly said the budget would keep the fund balance above the state mandate of 25-percent and reserve $120,000 for future capital needs not already included in enterprise funds (such as water and sewer).
Staff additions would include four part-time police officers in the summer, one floodplain manager who would also handle Coastal Area Management Act permits, two public works employees and one heavy equipment operator.
Employees would receive a cost-of-living increase of 2.13-percent and a merit raise of up to 2.5-percent.
Council agreed to spend $650,000 to pave 8.5 miles of streets and build sidewalks in the commercial area in part to obtain state assistance for pedestrian crosswalks. The town will also begin rebuilding the skate park, a boardwalk at the beach cabana, and perform repairs to the Recreation Center.
Previously, council agreed to spend $450,000 to replace a broken, 30-year-old fire truck and have a consultant study other needs in the Fire Department. Kelly withdrew the earlier request to add three more firefighter-paramedics to staff, pending the results of the study.
Council and staff had discussed the possibility of building a fire station to serve the mainland and Pine Forest area. Staff is now talking about a mainland-based emergency operations center that could have an office for police, a fire engine bay and a place where town staff could safely shelter and work during a disaster.
The job of fire inspections would be moved to the Development Service department, council and staff agreed.
Fire fees would go up 20-percent for each of the next three years, while sewage rates, stormwater fees and sewer district fees would remain stable. Staff said the recommendation was to raise fire fees, rather than increase property taxes. The general fund already subsidizes fire and paramedic services by more than $800,000 a year, said Finance Director David Hatten.
The water rate would increase by about $4 a month for customers who consume 4,000 gallons a month. This is in response to a rate increase announced by Brunswick County, which is the town’s wholesale provider.
Recycling would be maintained, but solid waste collection fees would go up $1 per month in non-beach areas. Beach areas, which receive an additional weekly pick-up in the summer, would see an increase of 13-percent.
The town plans to post the budget on its website in the next few days. It will be the subject of a public hearing in June.
Council members also expressed appreciation for Jeff Winecoff’s service during the meeting (see related story in this issue).