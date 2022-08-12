Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem at Thursday night's aldermen meeting said neither him nor the board of aldermen approved of the Indigo Plantation Phase II project at its proposed size.
On a night where the Southport Board of Aldermen formally received both the project summary and the planning board's recommendation for Indigo Phase II, Hatem told residents the initial development draft of more than 1,500 homes is not supported by the city.
"In respect to the 1,542, or close to that number that they have recommended, I usually do not speak for the board, but I think I can speak on this – that no one is in favor of a development that large in that spot," Hatem said during the public comment session of the aldermen's monthly meeting. "In that regard, citizens, the board, no one is in favor of 1,542 (homes)."
Southport resident Brian Stevens pressed aldermen to conduct a straw vote on their positions regarding approval of the Indigo project, telling the board the public has made it clear that they oppose the development.
"We citizens have told you where we stand," said Stevens. "You've asked us for clarity of thought and what it is we want. Would you please give us a straw vote, alderman by alderman, and tell us where you stand?"
Hatem said an impromptu show-of-hands vote would be inappropriate as the process is ongoing and the board needs to keep an open mind throughout. He did, however, say the project as currently submitted wouldn't be approved. The Southport Planning Board last month recommended denying both a Planned Unit Development (PUD) master plan and a zoning map amendment from R-20 to PUD for the 346-acre site from East West Partners and Bald Head Island Limited, LLC on the west side of Southport.
"We look at their recommendation...and there is a process that goes forward," Hatem said. "As presented, I can assure you that plan, from the recommendation of the planning board and from what I said, would not pass."
Wes McLeod from the Cape Fear Council of Governments officially presented the project summary and the planning board's recommendation to the aldermen.
Complete coverage of the aldermen's meeting and more on the Project Indigo Phase II recommendation will be in next week's State Port Pilot.