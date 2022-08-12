Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem at Thursday night's aldermen meeting said neither him nor the board of aldermen approved of the Indigo Plantation Phase II project at its proposed size. 

On a night where the Southport Board of Aldermen formally received both the project summary and the planning board's recommendation for Indigo Phase II, Hatem told residents the initial development draft of more than 1,500 homes is not supported by the city.  