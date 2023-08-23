A unique request from a resident led the town to adopt an animal nuisance ordinance during the Aug. 17 Caswell Beach Board of Commissioners meeting.
Town Manager Joseph Pierce told the board someone from Caswell Beach recently asked him if it was all right to use farm animals, specifically goats, to help clear cut underbrush on their property. After checking the town ordinance, Pierce said, there was no language dealing with such a request.
“We need to have something in place to mitigate that or at least regulate it to a degree,” Pierce said. “Our residents here have a certain expectation not to smell animal waste or deal with farm animal sounds or additional predators because those animals are here.”
‘Being responsible’
Pierce crafted an ordinance that addresses nuisance animals such as non-venomous snakes, cows, bees, and various other livestock. Caswell Beach residents are not allowed to possess any venomous or non-venomous reptiles weighing more than 30 pound and any animal, bees or the like that “habitually or repeatedly disturbs, annoys or frightens” the residents. The ordinance also deems it unlawful for any person to have or keep an animal that “habitually or repeatedly creates unsanitary conditions” where it lives.
“It’s just making sure people are being responsible,” said Pierce. “I think this is all encompassing and fills a necessary void. It gives us a way of regulating a little bit and protect everybody’s rights.”
Language in the ordinance also makes it possible to petition the town for approval in certain situations. For a limited time, upon approval from the town residents would be permitted to keep or maintain “any fowl, hooved animal, cow, horse, pony, mule, sheep or goat” within a pen, stable or other enclosed building within corporate limits.
“It’s not so restrictive that it can’t be approved,” Pierce said. “The rightful way of going about it is to consult town administration and let us talk about a timeline so it’s not indefinite. This would allow for a specific use, like goats undercutting brush.”
Penalties spelled out
Should law enforcement find a violation, the property owner or keeper will be given 48 hours to abate the nuisance. If the animal commits further violations or its owner fails to abate the nuisance, law enforcement may issue a violation and civil penalty for the first offense and additional penalties for subsequent offenses.
Failure to abate the nuisance after a second civil penalty could result in law enforcement deeming the animal a “habitual public nuisance” and impounding it. The owner can reclaim the animal after paying the associated fees. If the animal is not reclaimed after five days, the town will turn it over to Brunswick County Animal Services.
“We needed something,” said Mayor Pro Tempore George Kassler.
Any animal previously deemed “at large” based on probable cause, previously causing injury or displaying vicious tendencies must be restrained by a fence or enclosure by the owner with a restraint approved by an animal control supervisor. Violations of this section are subject to criminal or civil proceedings. Civil violations fines are set in the town’s fee schedule.