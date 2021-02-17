Caswell Beach’s contractors are making significant progress on two major efforts to reduce flooding from stormwater, Town Administrator Jeff Griffin reported to commissioners last Wednesday at their regular meeting.
The project off of Caswell Beach Road is moving along quickly, said Griffin. One of the three storm water infiltration chambers is finished and the second is nearing competition, despite the recent foul weather.
That project includes 245-foot-long chambers that resemble half-barrels.
The underground chambers will be connected to several stand pipes fixed at strategic points along the south side of Caswell Beach Road. During heavy rains, town staff will use a trailer-mounted pump and hose array to draw water off the road and into the pipe and chamber system.
Caswell Beach Road is the only way in and out of much of the town, including the lighthouse, U.S. Coast Guard Station and N.C. Baptist Assembly at Fort Caswell.
The Caswell Beach Road project is a pilot project funded almost entirely by state grants.
Another effort to address storm water flooding involves a detailed survey and planning effort for the majority of the rest of the town. Griffin said the survey work is 95-percent completed.
The survey effort includes what Griffin described as a “basket of projects,” including small-scale efforts already made by the various homeowners associations. An engineer will evaluate the topography and issues and make recommendations. The town has instituted a $50-per-lot annual stormwater fee. That money, along with a grant, is expected to cover the cost of the survey and recommendations.
Construction costs, once determined, will be a matter for town commissioners to consider and put in the budget, if they so decide.